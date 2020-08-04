By Eugenia Last
TODAY
Restrictions can build strength of character and make you realize what’s truly important to you. Put your health and personal pleasures first. You may not like the changes that take place this year, but you will discover you can save money, find peace of mind and have a chance to live a simpler lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Information you receive will help you make a progressive move. Put your energy into using your skills diversely and achieving your goals. Personal improvement will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Self-assessment will help you gain insight into what you need to do to reach your objective. Research rules and regulations that you’ll need to abide by to proceed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Find a way to keep others occupied and out of your way. Anger and frustration will stand between you and what you plan to accomplish. Self-improvement will motivate you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let others influence how you go about your business. A positive change at home will bring you peace of mind and encourage you to hone a skill that will help you get ahead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Handle your investments, documents and contracts yourself. Someone will take advantage of you if given a chance. Honesty will be vital to maintaining good connections.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at what you are up against, make adjustments and rethink your strategy before moving forward. A change at home won’t please everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make fitness, proper diet, health and emotional well-being your priorities. Honesty will play a role when dealing with relationship issues. Physical activity will motivate you to make changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reach out to an organization you believe in, and do your part to make a difference. Someone from your past will have an impact on the changes you make.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t stop until you have taken care of your responsibilities. Let your actions speak for you, and you will gain respect and the assistance you need to reach your target.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Size up what you will have to do, and formulate a strategy that will ensure your success. Your actions will have the most significant impact. Stubbornness will work against you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let distancing shove you out of the loop. Stay in touch with your associates and on top of what’s going on within the industry you work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Anger won’t help you get your way, but channeling your energy into doing the best job possible will bring good results. Choose your battles and associates wisely.