By Eugenia Last
TODAY
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make personal improvements, fine-tune your plans or lifestyle and focus on doing what’s best for everyone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Strive to achieve what makes you happy. Connect via social media with an old friend or someone who shares your sentiments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take time to pamper yourself. Adopting a new look or tending to your physical, spiritual or intellectual needs will be uplifting. Don’t buy into someone else’s dream. Do your own thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expand your mind and address issues that have left you confused about your future. Happiness lies in pursuing what brings you peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Find an innovative way to earn extra income. Be resourceful and update your skills. Clear a space to accommodate your pursuit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans. Alter what isn’t working for you and fine-tune an enjoyable project.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of unfinished business, and don’t participate in something that doesn’t interest you. Personal improvements, romance, fitness and a healthier lifestyle are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take note of the response you get to your requests, suggestions or opinions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do what you say and leave no room for error. Don’t create problems; do your best to solve what’s not working. Listen to complaints, offer solutions and get along with others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A personal change will lead to a better relationship with someone who has plenty to offer. Make adjustments that are conducive to pursuing a certain project. Consistency will be vital.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Joint ventures will result in an emotional confrontation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the high road when dealing with challenges. Concentrate on creative endeavors, spiritual growth and bringing about positive changes for you and the people you love.