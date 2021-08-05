AZ Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM MDT Thursday, August 5, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bullhead City;Mostly cloudy;108;S;18;17%
Chandler;Partly cloudy;97;NW;2;31%
Colorado City;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;4;21%
Douglas Bisbee;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;2;58%
Flagstaff;Clear;70;NW;2;48%
Fort Huachuca;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;7;34%
Glendale;Mostly cloudy;99;S;2;31%
Glendale Luke;Partly cloudy;102;SSW;5;24%
Goodyear;Mostly cloudy;97;W;1;34%
Grand Canyon;Mostly clear;97;SW;6;40%
Havasu City;Partly cloudy;105;SSE;5;23%
Kingman;Partly cloudy;90;S;12;27%
Nogales;Cloudy;75;W;5;65%
Page;Mostly clear;93;S;8;11%
Phoenix;Mostly cloudy;99;NW;2;32%
Phoenix Deer Valley;Partly cloudy;99;SE;3;28%
Prescott;Mostly clear;79;SSW;7;43%
Safford;Partly cloudy;87;Calm;0;36%
Scottsdale;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;1;40%
Sedona;Mostly clear;82;SSE;6;39%
Show Low;Clear;73;S;10;46%
Sierra Vista;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;7;34%
St. Johns;Mostly cloudy;99;NW;2;32%
Tucson;Mostly cloudy;92;WSW;2;44%
Tucson (airport);Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;41%
Tucson Davis Monthan;Mostly cloudy;89;S;8;43%
Williams Gateway Airport;Partly cloudy;100;N;5;26%
Window Rock;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;25%
Winslow;Mostly clear;84;W;12;31%
Yuma Mcas;Partly cloudy;93;SSE;9;49%
