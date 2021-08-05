AZ Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM MDT Thursday, August 5, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bullhead City;Mostly cloudy;108;S;18;17%

Chandler;Partly cloudy;97;NW;2;31%

Colorado City;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;4;21%

Douglas Bisbee;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;2;58%

Flagstaff;Clear;70;NW;2;48%

Fort Huachuca;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;7;34%

Glendale;Mostly cloudy;99;S;2;31%

Glendale Luke;Partly cloudy;102;SSW;5;24%

Goodyear;Mostly cloudy;97;W;1;34%

Grand Canyon;Mostly clear;97;SW;6;40%

Havasu City;Partly cloudy;105;SSE;5;23%

Kingman;Partly cloudy;90;S;12;27%

Nogales;Cloudy;75;W;5;65%

Page;Mostly clear;93;S;8;11%

Phoenix;Mostly cloudy;99;NW;2;32%

Phoenix Deer Valley;Partly cloudy;99;SE;3;28%

Prescott;Mostly clear;79;SSW;7;43%

Safford;Partly cloudy;87;Calm;0;36%

Scottsdale;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;1;40%

Sedona;Mostly clear;82;SSE;6;39%

Show Low;Clear;73;S;10;46%

Sierra Vista;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;7;34%

St. Johns;Mostly cloudy;99;NW;2;32%

Tucson;Mostly cloudy;92;WSW;2;44%

Tucson (airport);Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;41%

Tucson Davis Monthan;Mostly cloudy;89;S;8;43%

Williams Gateway Airport;Partly cloudy;100;N;5;26%

Window Rock;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;25%

Winslow;Mostly clear;84;W;12;31%

Yuma Mcas;Partly cloudy;93;SSE;9;49%

