AZ Flagstaff AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021
069 FPUS55 KFGZ 052255
ZFPFGZ
Zone Forecast Product for Northern Arizona
National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
These forecasts provide average values for large geographical
areas. They may not be representative of the location you are
interested in. For a more specific forecast...please visit
weather.gov/flagstaff and either (1) select a location from the
dropdown menu above the map...or (2) click a location on the map.
you can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
AZZ015-061100-
Western Mogollon Rim-
Including the cities of Flagstaff, Williams, and Munds Park
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows 55 to 63. Southwest winds around
15 mph early in the evening becoming light, then becoming
southwest around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. West winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows
52 to 61.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 52 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 60. Highs 77 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 88.
$$
=
AZZ006-061100-
Grand Canyon Country-
Including the cities of Grand Canyon Village, Supai,
and North Rim
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY BELOW
4000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 on the North Rim to
around 79 along the Colorado River. Southwest winds around 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 on the North Rim to
around 110 along the Colorado River. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 on the North Rim to
around 75 along the Colorado River. West winds 15 to 20 mph early
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 on the North Rim to around
109 along the Colorado River.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 on the
North Rim to around 75 along the Colorado River. Highs around
82 on the North Rim to around 109 along the Colorado River.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62 on the North Rim to
around 76 along the Colorado River.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 79 on the North Rim to around
106 along the Colorado River.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 63 on the North Rim to
around 77 along the Colorado River. Highs around 81 on the North
Rim to around 108 along the Colorado River.
$$
=
AZZ008-061100-
Yavapai County Mountains-
Including the cities of Prescott, Seligman, and Ash Fork
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds around
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 60 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 61 to 67.
$$
=
AZZ037-061100-
Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-
Including the cities of Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Junction,
and Bagdad
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest winds around
15 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest winds
around 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming
southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 66 to 76.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 98.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 100.
$$
=
AZZ038-061100-
Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons-
Including the city of Sedona
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds around
15 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming
southwest around 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds around
15 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 62 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94.
$$
=
AZZ005-061100-
Marble and Glen Canyons-
Including the cities of Page and Lees Ferry
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze early in the evening. Lows around
74. Southwest winds around 15 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68. West winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming west
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs 92 to 102.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 101.
$$
=
AZZ004-061100-
Kaibab Plateau-
Including the cities of Jacob Lake and Fredonia
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze early in the evening. Lows 59 to
69. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91 above 6000 feet...
90 to 96 below 6000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming
west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 above 6000 feet...90 to 96 below
6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 79 to 89 above 6000 feet...88 to 94 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet...87 to 93 below
6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 80 to 90 above
6000 feet...87 to 96 below 6000 feet.
$$
=
AZZ007-061100-
Coconino Plateau-
Including the city of Valle
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers
early in the evening. Lows around 65 on the plateau to around
79 along the Colorado River. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 on the plateau to
around 101 along the Colorado River. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 on the plateau to
around 75 along the Colorado River. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming
west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 on the plateau to around
99 along the Colorado River.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 on the plateau to
around 75 along the Colorado River.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 84 on
the plateau to around 98 along the Colorado River.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 63 on the plateau to around 75 along
the Colorado River.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 83 on
the plateau to around 97 along the Colorado River.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 64 on the plateau to around 75 along
the Colorado River.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 85 on the plateau to around 98 along
the Colorado River.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 65 on the plateau to around 77 along
the Colorado River.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 86 on
the plateau to around 101 along the Colorado River.
$$
=
AZZ009-061100-
Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward-
Including the cities of Keams Canyon and Kaibito
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze early in the evening. Lows 64 to
70. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. West winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds becoming west
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Highs
around 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
64.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 91.
$$
=
AZZ040-061100-
Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264-
Including the cities of Dilkon and Kykotsmovi
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. West winds 15 to
20 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming west
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 63.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 63. Highs 88 to 94.
$$
=
AZZ010-061100-
Chinle Valley-
Including the cities of Canyon De Chelly, Chinle, and Kayenta
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze early in the evening. Lows around
64. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 93. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. West winds 15 to
20 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 62. Highs
around 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
=
AZZ011-061100-
Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau-
Including the cities of Window Rock and Ganado
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and early
morning. Lows around 61. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming west around 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows
57 to 63.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 81 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 57 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89.
$$
=
AZZ039-061100-
Black Mesa Area-
Including the city of Navajo N.M.
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze until early morning. Lows around
64. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 88. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. West winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. Light winds.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 87. Lows
around 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 84. Lows around 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 86.
$$
=
AZZ012-061100-
Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-
Including the cities of Wupatki N.M. and Tuba City
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68. Southwest winds around
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming
west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. West winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows
around 65.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97. Lows around 65.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 65. Highs 89 to 98.
$$
=
AZZ013-061100-
Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-
Including the cities of Winslow, Holbrook, and Snowflake
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66. Southwest winds around
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to
97. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. West winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95. Lows around 65.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
63.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 65.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.
$$
=
AZZ014-061100-
Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-
Including the cities of St. Johns and Springerville
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Light winds becoming
southwest around 15 mph late in the evening, then becoming light
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to
95. Light winds becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 62. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming northwest
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 88 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92. Lows around 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 61.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.
$$
=
AZZ016-061100-
Eastern Mogollon Rim-
Including the cities of Heber, Happy Jack, and Forest Lakes
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds around
15 mph early in the evening becoming light, then becoming
southwest around 15 mph after midnight becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds becoming
west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows
56 to 63.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 56 to
62.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
$$
=
AZZ017-061100-
White Mountains-
Including the cities of Show Low, Greer, and Pinetop
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows 52 to 58 above 7000 feet...around
61 below 7000 feet. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to
81 above 7000 feet...around 87 below 7000 feet. Light winds
becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 57 above 7000 feet...
around 60 below 7000 feet. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to
85. Light winds becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 73 to
81 above 7000 feet...around 86 below 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56 above 7000 feet...
around 59 below 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 71 to
79 above 7000 feet...around 84 below 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 57 above 7000 feet...around 59 below
7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to
80 above 7000 feet...81 to 87 below 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
53 above 7000 feet...around 59 below 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 71 to
79 above 7000 feet...82 to 88 below 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 54 above 7000 feet...around 59 below
7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to
78 above 7000 feet...around 84 below 7000 feet.
$$
=
AZZ018-061100-
Northern Gila County-
Including the cities of Payson, Strawberry, and Young
354 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...partly cloudy with a
10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to
96. Light winds becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds around
15 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming west around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows
62 to 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92. Lows 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92.
$$
=
