AZ Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bullhead City;Sunny and very warm;113;86;SSE;11;18%;0%;10

Chandler;Partly sunny, warm;108;83;WSW;6;31%;5%;11

Colorado City;Sunny and breezy;94;61;SW;13;17%;0%;11

Douglas Bisbee;Partly sunny;95;71;NNW;6;30%;12%;12

Flagstaff;Partly sunny;83;58;W;12;40%;0%;12

Fort Huachuca;Partly sunny;91;70;WNW;7;42%;43%;12

Glendale;Partly sunny, warm;108;84;WSW;7;31%;3%;11

Glendale Luke;Mostly sunny;107;85;SW;8;33%;2%;11

Goodyear;Partly sunny, warm;108;82;SW;6;31%;3%;11

Grand Canyon;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;60;WSW;13;29%;0%;11

Havasu City;Sunny and very warm;113;89;S;10;18%;0%;11

Kingman;Sunny and breezy;100;71;SSW;14;24%;0%;11

Nogales;A p.m. t-storm;89;69;ESE;4;51%;76%;12

Page;Hot, becoming breezy;101;71;WSW;11;17%;0%;11

Phoenix;Partly sunny, warm;108;86;WSW;7;31%;3%;11

Phoenix Deer Valley;Mostly sunny;104;83;SW;7;35%;2%;11

Prescott;Breezy in the p.m.;90;64;SSW;12;37%;0%;11

Safford;A t-storm around;101;76;N;8;29%;47%;11

Scottsdale;Partly sunny and hot;106;82;WSW;6;33%;3%;11

Sedona;Partly sunny;92;71;N;8;31%;2%;11

Show Low;Breezy in the p.m.;86;62;S;12;39%;22%;9

Sierra Vista;Partly sunny;91;70;WNW;7;42%;43%;12

St. Johns;Partly sunny, warm;108;86;WSW;7;31%;3%;11

Tucson;A t-storm around;102;79;SSE;7;39%;55%;9

Tucson (airport);A t-storm around;101;78;SSE;8;41%;55%;9

Tucson Davis Monthan;A t-storm around;100;76;SE;6;41%;55%;9

Williams Gateway Airport;Partly sunny;106;83;SE;8;34%;9%;11

Window Rock;Partly sunny;90;60;WSW;9;30%;13%;11

Winslow;Windy in the p.m.;98;66;WSW;15;24%;3%;11

Yuma Mcas;Breezy and very warm;109;85;SSE;15;37%;0%;11

