AZ Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bullhead City;Sunny and very warm;113;86;SSE;11;18%;0%;10
Chandler;Partly sunny, warm;108;83;WSW;6;31%;5%;11
Colorado City;Sunny and breezy;94;61;SW;13;17%;0%;11
Douglas Bisbee;Partly sunny;95;71;NNW;6;30%;12%;12
Flagstaff;Partly sunny;83;58;W;12;40%;0%;12
Fort Huachuca;Partly sunny;91;70;WNW;7;42%;43%;12
Glendale;Partly sunny, warm;108;84;WSW;7;31%;3%;11
Glendale Luke;Mostly sunny;107;85;SW;8;33%;2%;11
Goodyear;Partly sunny, warm;108;82;SW;6;31%;3%;11
Grand Canyon;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;60;WSW;13;29%;0%;11
Havasu City;Sunny and very warm;113;89;S;10;18%;0%;11
Kingman;Sunny and breezy;100;71;SSW;14;24%;0%;11
Nogales;A p.m. t-storm;89;69;ESE;4;51%;76%;12
Page;Hot, becoming breezy;101;71;WSW;11;17%;0%;11
Phoenix;Partly sunny, warm;108;86;WSW;7;31%;3%;11
Phoenix Deer Valley;Mostly sunny;104;83;SW;7;35%;2%;11
Prescott;Breezy in the p.m.;90;64;SSW;12;37%;0%;11
Safford;A t-storm around;101;76;N;8;29%;47%;11
Scottsdale;Partly sunny and hot;106;82;WSW;6;33%;3%;11
Sedona;Partly sunny;92;71;N;8;31%;2%;11
Show Low;Breezy in the p.m.;86;62;S;12;39%;22%;9
Sierra Vista;Partly sunny;91;70;WNW;7;42%;43%;12
St. Johns;Partly sunny, warm;108;86;WSW;7;31%;3%;11
Tucson;A t-storm around;102;79;SSE;7;39%;55%;9
Tucson (airport);A t-storm around;101;78;SSE;8;41%;55%;9
Tucson Davis Monthan;A t-storm around;100;76;SE;6;41%;55%;9
Williams Gateway Airport;Partly sunny;106;83;SE;8;34%;9%;11
Window Rock;Partly sunny;90;60;WSW;9;30%;13%;11
Winslow;Windy in the p.m.;98;66;WSW;15;24%;3%;11
Yuma Mcas;Breezy and very warm;109;85;SSE;15;37%;0%;11
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather