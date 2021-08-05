AZ Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

811 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

Lake Mead National Recreation Area-

Including Bullhead City, Oatman, Mohave Valley,

Hoover Dam, and Laughlin

811 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021 /811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 at Hoover Dam...

around 90 in Laughlin. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 at Hoover Dam...113 to 116 in

Laughlin. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 at Hoover Dam...around

90 in Laughlin. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 at Hoover Dam...112 to 115 in

Laughlin. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 at Hoover Dam...85 to 88 in

Laughlin. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105 at Hoover Dam...

110 to 113 in Laughlin. Lows around 80 at Hoover Dam...85 to 88 in

Laughlin.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 at

Hoover Dam...around 90 in Laughlin. Highs 102 to 105 at Hoover

Dam...110 to 113 in Laughlin.

Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave-San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley-

Including Lake Havasu City, Desert Hills, Topock,

and Needles

811 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021 /811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows 83 to 86.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113. Lows

85 to 88.

Northwest Plateau-

Including Colorado City,

Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep, Mt Trumbull,

and Western Grand Canyon

811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

71 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

Northwest Deserts-

Including Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs,

Valentine, Wikieup, and Yucca

811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to

82. Highs 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

