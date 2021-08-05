AZ Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021
944 FPUS55 KVEF 060312
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
811 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ036-NVZ021-061100-
Lake Mead National Recreation Area-
Including Bullhead City, Oatman, Mohave Valley,
Hoover Dam, and Laughlin
811 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021 /811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021/
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 at Hoover Dam...
around 90 in Laughlin. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 at Hoover Dam...113 to 116 in
Laughlin. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 at Hoover Dam...around
90 in Laughlin. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 at Hoover Dam...112 to 115 in
Laughlin. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 at Hoover Dam...85 to 88 in
Laughlin. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105 at Hoover Dam...
110 to 113 in Laughlin. Lows around 80 at Hoover Dam...85 to 88 in
Laughlin.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 at
Hoover Dam...around 90 in Laughlin. Highs 102 to 105 at Hoover
Dam...110 to 113 in Laughlin.
$$
AZZ002-CAZ527-061100-
Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave-San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley-
Including Lake Havasu City, Desert Hills, Topock,
and Needles
811 PM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021 /811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021/
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows 83 to 86.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113. Lows
85 to 88.
$$
AZZ001-061100-
Northwest Plateau-
Including Colorado City,
Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep, Mt Trumbull,
and Western Grand Canyon
811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 98. Lows
71 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.
$$
AZZ003-061100-
Northwest Deserts-
Including Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs,
Valentine, Wikieup, and Yucca
811 PM MST Thu Aug 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows
around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to
82. Highs 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather