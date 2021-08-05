All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|35-22
|30-22
|Boston
|64
|46
|.582
|1½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|33-22
|31-24
|New York
|59
|49
|.546
|5½
|1½
|8-2
|W-3
|30-24
|29-25
|Toronto
|57
|49
|.538
|6½
|2½
|8-2
|W-3
|28-23
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|69
|.355
|26
|22
|5-5
|L-2
|17-31
|21-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|63
|46
|.578
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|38-20
|25-26
|Cleveland
|52
|54
|.491
|9½
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|26-23
|26-31
|Detroit
|53
|58
|.477
|11
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|32-25
|21-33
|Kansas City
|47
|60
|.439
|15
|13
|5-5
|W-2
|28-25
|19-35
|Minnesota
|46
|63
|.422
|17
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|24-30
|22-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|34-21
|31-23
|Oakland
|61
|48
|.560
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|31-25
|30-23
|Seattle
|58
|52
|.527
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|33-23
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|55
|54
|.505
|10
|6
|5-5
|W-3
|30-26
|25-28
|Texas
|39
|70
|.358
|26
|22
|4-6
|L-3
|26-30
|13-40
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|56
|52
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|33-20
|23-32
|Philadelphia
|56
|53
|.514
|½
|5½
|6-4
|W-5
|31-21
|25-32
|Atlanta
|55
|54
|.505
|1½
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|27-27
|28-27
|Washington
|49
|60
|.450
|7½
|12½
|4-6
|L-4
|29-30
|20-30
|Miami
|47
|62
|.431
|9½
|14½
|5-5
|W-1
|27-27
|20-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|31-25
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|58
|51
|.532
|7
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|28-27
|30-24
|St. Louis
|53
|55
|.491
|11½
|8
|4-6
|L-3
|30-24
|23-31
|Chicago
|52
|58
|.473
|13½
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|31-21
|21-37
|Pittsburgh
|41
|68
|.376
|24
|20½
|3-7
|L-2
|23-30
|18-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|69
|40
|.633
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|35-17
|34-23
|Los Angeles
|65
|44
|.596
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|34-19
|31-25
|San Diego
|62
|48
|.564
|7½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|36-22
|26-26
|Colorado
|48
|61
|.440
|21
|13½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-21
|13-40
|Arizona
|34
|76
|.309
|35½
|28
|3-7
|L-2
|21-35
|13-41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3
Toronto 8, Cleveland 6
Boston 4, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5
Thursday's Games
Detroit 8, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0
Toronto 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 5, Houston 3
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 9, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5
San Francisco 7, Arizona 1
Thursday's Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-10) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10) at Cincinnati (Miley 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-9) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 3-8) at San Diego (Weathers 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.