Benson baseball begins season with 12-6 loss to Tucson Tanque Verde

BENSON − The Benson Bobcats baseball team played its first regular-season game on Monday, Feb. 28, hosting the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks of the 3A South Region and losing 12-6.
Benson took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning; the Hawks added two in the second and three in the third while holding Benson scoreless to tie the game 5-5 to end the third.
Neither team scored in the fourth, but the Hawks added seven runs in the top of the fifth to take a 12-5 lead. Benson got one run in the bottom of the fifth to concluded the scoring.
“We took the lead early, but we are fairly young, and we just don’t yet know how to close the game out,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “But that will come with time. We also had eight errors and you can’t beat many teams with eight errors; you take those errors away and it’s a whole different ball game.”
Benson competed in the Cowboy Up tournament hosted by Tucson Mica Mountain at the Tucson Electric Park Stadium Feb. 23-25. The Bobcats finished the three days of competition 0-3-1.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Bobcats faced the 4A Kino Region Tucson Pueblo Warriors, losing 10-2. In its next competition Friday, Feb. 24, Benson took on the 5A Southern Region Tucson Cholla Chargers, finishing with a 6-6 tie.
On Saturday, the Bobcats had two games. They lost to the 3A East Region Snowflake Lobos 8-5. Finishing the tournament against 4A Kino Region Tucson Flowing Wells, Benson lost 12-6.
“This tournament was good for us because we faced one 3A, two 4A, and one 5A schools and we faced a lot of good pitching,” Trujillo said.
“We always learn from and get better with good pitching. I told our players that we’re going to see a lot of number ones and number twos all season long like we did at this tournament.
“I think we did well. I was pleased with our outcome even though we didn’t win a game — we tied one. It was definitely a good learning experience for us.”
Benson will be in Tombstone on Thursday, March 2, for a 2A East Region game against the Yellow Jackets.
