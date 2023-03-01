Benson baseball begins season with 12-6 loss to Tucson Tanque Verde

Benson freshman pitcher Matthew Evans delivers a pitch against the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks Monday in Benson.

 

 Linda Lou Lamb Special to the Herald/Review

BENSON − The Benson Bobcats baseball team played its first regular-season game on Monday, Feb. 28, hosting the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks of the 3A South Region and losing 12-6.

Benson took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning; the Hawks added two in the second and three in the third while holding Benson scoreless to tie the game 5-5 to end the third.

