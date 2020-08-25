BENSON — Monday’s City Council meeting included council approval of several agenda items, including grant funds, an amendment to an RV Resort plat use, the City’s election results and a land exchange between the City of Benson and San Pedro Real Estate LLC.
Council approved the city’s first CARES program grant money, a federal money administered by the state to help expedite the process. The city’s award amount of $3,523 is part of a funding application submitted by staff for the months of March, April and May, according to City Manager Vicky Vivian in her presentation to the council. The $3,523 award is for the month of April, and the city is waiting to hear about the remainder of its award request.
“In Benson, Mayor Toney King declared a state of emergency within the city and issued an emergency proclamation on March 20,” Vivian said.
Vivian explained that there are emergency protective measures in place that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures, which are at the direction or guidance of public health officials, may be reimbursed at the rate of 75 percent of eligible expenses under the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) public assistance program. As part of the CARES Act, Gov. Ducey’s office established a program funded with $150 million dollars, Vivian said. The state program expedites payments that come through a public assistance program established by FEMA, thereby benefiting cities and counties that need the money sooner than can be provided by FEMA, Vivan explained. States are then reimbursed by FEMA for the money they distribute to different entities impacted by COVID..
The city has established a tracking system to record monthly activities and costs associated with the COVID-19 response efforts, and city staff has filed several applications to the state for reimbursements, Vivian said. The April reimbursement of $3,523 represents the city’s first successful award from the state as part of an application submitted for March, April and May. Meanwhile, staff is currently working on reimbursements for the months of June and July.
In other business, council members approved a resolution that authorizes the City to apply for Arizona Department of Transportation funding to be used to construct sidewalks leading to different bus stops throughout the community.
Council’s approval allows the City to apply for an ADOT transportation grant that falls under Rural Transit Capital projects.
The $100,000 grant comes with $10,000 in matching funds from the City, an amount that has already been budgeted. Efforts will be made to find local contractors for the project.
An amendment to the final plat for Cochise Terrace Manufactured Home and RV Resort (CT RV Resort), west of SR 90 near I-10, received council approval. The amendment proposes to take a one-acre common area and change it from its current “open space” use to a “recreation and maintenance facility” classification.
The Mayor and Council adopted a resolution declaring the results of the primary election held on Aug. 4.
Based on those results, former council member Joe Konrad will be Benson’s new mayor in January, replacing current Mayor Toney King who decided to run for city council. With 1,379 ballots cast, the primary election results for four-year term council members are as follows: Patrick Boyle, Toney King and Nick Maldonado. There was one two-year open seat, with Larry Dempster elected for that position.
“Due to all the open seats being filled, there will be no general election for the City of Benson in November,” Vivian said.
Proposition 400, also known as Home Rule, also passed in the primary with 796 “yes” votes, 440 “no” votes and 143 under votes, Vivian said in her report to council.
Council’s final agenda item featured a land exchange between the City of Benson and Thomas Barenberg of San Pedro Real Estate LLC.
The city-owned land involved in the exchange is located along I-10 in north Benson. Vivian noted that Barenbenberg approached the city with a proposal about the exchange and negotiations between the Barenberg and the city have been accomplished. The required notice of intent regarding the exchange was published on July 20 and Aug. 5, per statue mandate, Vivian said.
Benson City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., with the next meeting scheduled for Sept. 8. Because of social distancing concerns, the meetings are offered live on the city’s Facebook page.