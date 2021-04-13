BENSON — Monday’s regularly scheduled Benson City Council meeting went quickly, with council approving four agenda items under new business while recognizing two employees for their years of service.
There also was one call to the public, as Benson resident Steven Miles expressed his dissatisfaction with the city regarding an injury his son, Nathan, sustained during a lantern festival on Nov. 7, 2020.
At the start of the meeting, employees Brian Tibbits and Evelyn Tinsley were recognized for their years of service with the city of Benson — Tibbits for five years and Tinsley for 20 — with a certificate of appreciation presented by Mayor Joe Konrad. Tibbits did not attend the meeting, but Tinsley, who works in the finance department, was there to accept the award.
Under new business, council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Arizona Department of Housing Office, Manufactured Homes Building Division. The IGA allows the city of Benson Building Department to issue permits and perform inspections of manufactured homes. The newly approved agreement renews a previous five-year contract with ADHO that went into effect April 26, 2016. With the exception of a few new reporting changes, the IGA is consistent with the prior contract.
Under the IGA, the city will charge $360 for inspections of manufactured homes, which is the same amount charged by the state. The money raised through those fees will be staying with the city since inspections will be handled by staff. City Manager Vicki Vivian noted that the city issued 12 manufactured home permits in 2019, eight in 2020 and three have been issued so far in 2021.
“Since 2019, the cty has conducted just over 100 manufactured home-related inspections,” Vivian reported to council.
In other business, the city of Benson will be changing its legal services from the law firm of Hecker Pew LLC to DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy P.C. in order to retain Paul Loucks as city attorney. Loucks is in the process of changing firms, but wishes to continue serving as Benson’s attorney, Vivian said.
“The city entered into professional services with Hecker Pew in February 2021 to hire Mr. Loucks to be the city’s attorney,” Vivian explained. “The assignment being considered will approve the assignment between law firms, which does not change any terms of the city’s agreement, other than change the firm with which the city is contracting."
Konrad said that having Loucks continuing as the city’s attorney is something the council wanted, and noted "being totally in favor" of the contract change.
Vivian assured council members that “all elements of the original contract will remain in place.”
Call to the public
The meeting ended with a call to the public. Benson resident Steven Miles expressed dissatisfaction with the way the city handled an incident at the city’s Nov. 7, 2020, lantern festival.
“I’m coming tonight to discuss the negligence of the city of Benson concerning the event that happened on Nov. 7, 2020 at the city of Benson second annual Lantern Festival held at the San Pedro Golf Course, and my family’s outstanding claim against the city which was submitted on Dec. 7, 2020.”
Miles is alleging that his son, Nathan Miles, who was volunteering to work at the festival as a member of the youth council, was struck as “an improperly secured inflatable bouncy castle broke loose from its anchors and knocked Nathan over.”
The impact, Miles said, knocked his son unconscious and he suffered a two-inch laceration to his head and multiple abrasions on his face and hands.
He was treated by emergency services on scene and transported to the Benson Hospital by ambulance where he was diagnosed with a brain concussion, received six staples to close the wound on his head, a CT scan, head X-ray, and abrasions were cleaned and treated, Miles said.
He missed a week of school, required strict monitoring because of concerns about brain swelling and went through several doctors appointments.
To date, the total cost of his medical care exceeds $8,000, Miles said.
“There was no follow up from the city as to his condition until I came in to ask how to make a claim against the city,” said Miles, who also noted the owner and operator of Desert Jumping Castles did not have the necessary liability insurance the city of Benson requires for such events.
“This incident could have been prevented and cost to the city could have been avoided if those who work to enforce the rules and regulations the city requires had been followed,” he said.
Miles is asking the City Council to meet with Vivian about the family’s claim and work out a resolution to the family’s satisfaction.
Since this was not an agenda item, council could not discuss the issue at Monday's meeting. However, Vivian she said she contacted Miles by email immediately after the meeting to let him know the city has submitted his complaint to its insurance company.
"So, we are following up on his complaint and I will be in touch with him as soon as possible," Vivian said.