In addition to the many new faces in the student population at Benson High School, there are five new faculty and staff members who can also be seen on the Bobcats’ campus.
Teaching TV/film/multimedia production and photography is Adelyn Baber. She taught film for the high school last year but this is her first year teaching photography. She attended Cochise College for photography and editing. She has her own photography business – Adelyn Photography.
“I’m excited to be able to ignite passion into the next generation of creatives so they can see a glimpse of the endless possibilities this field has to offer them,” she said. “Photography can be a hobby or an art form or a career, it’s a little bit of everything.”
Teaching physical education is Benson 1995 graduate Ginger Barker. In high school, she was active in volleyball and tennis and was a member of the National Honor Society, the academic team, and student council. She earned her bachelors’ degree in psychology from the University of Arizona and her master’s degree in counseling psychology from Bowie State University. She taught high school special education for three years and middle school social studies for two years before accepting her current position.
Barker is also the girls and boys varsity tennis coach.
“I want to help guide our Benson youth by being a positive role model,” she said. “Letting them understand that there’s a big world out there and that there are no limits to what they can accomplish.”
Teaching Spanish and English Language Development is David Chaim. Chaim earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Inter American University of Puerto Rico; he earned his first masters’ degree in English as a second language from the University of Phoenix and his second masters in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.
“I am impressed with the energy and positive attitudes of the Benson students, staff and administration,” Chaim said. “I’m happy to be here and excited to have Benson students learning Spanish and English as a second language.”
Working in the high school’s front office as the office secretary is Benson alumni Tony Rodriguez, who graduated from Benson in 1993 and during his high school years was active in wrestling and baseball. In addition to working in the office, he is the assistant baseball coach.
“I’m super excited to be working for the school,” Rodriguez said. “This also gives me the opportunity to go back to college to get my teaching degree.”
Teaching algebra I is Ryan Taylor, a 2015 Benson graduate. While a student at Benson, he was active in football, basketball and track and field. Taylor graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education mathematics. He teaches one algebra I class at the high school as well as geometry and algebra II at the Benson Digital Learning Center. In addition to teaching, he is an assistant football and boys basketball coach for the high school.
“It’s nice that I could start my teaching career in Benson where I know the schools, the people and the community,” he said.
“Benson is definitely my home.”