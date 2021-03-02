Benson museum seeks docents
BENSON — The Benson Museum is looking for volunteers to serve as docents for both of its locations.
“We would like to keep the museum open five days a week instead of three, but we’re going to need more docents in order to make that happen,” said museum Director Judy Lee.
Currently open Thursday through Saturday and by appointment on Sundays, Lee would like to open the museum on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Our hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the two museum locations are at 180 San Pedro Street at the corner of Fifth and San Pedro, and at 256 Fourth Street, next door to Page’s Palace”, Lee said.
Those interested in volunteering as a docent should contact Lee at 214-284-1010.
−Dana Cole