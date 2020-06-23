BENSON — Summer activities are underway in Benson, with the city’s recreation department providing programs and classes for kids and adults.
“We have arts and crafts projects for kids, as well as a number of camps that are coming up,” said Dorothy Moncada, the city’s senior recreation leader.
Cost for the camps and activities is $10.
The first summer camp — Benson Youth Tracking and Survival — starts Friday and is geared for children from 6- to 17-years old. The class runs from 8 a.m. until noon, with Marty Allred as the instructor.
“Marty is an excellent survival instructor,” Moncada said. “He actually is part of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team.”
Volleyball camp is from July 7 through 10 from 9 a.m. until noon. The camp is for kids from third to eighth grade.
A babysitting CPR and first aid class for young people from sixth grade and up runs from July 13 through 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Benson Community Center.
Basketball camp is from July 13 through 17 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. with Coach Chris Taylor. The camp is at the Benson High School gymnasium.
The ever-popular Christmas in July, where kids 8 years old and up learn how to make Christmas crafts, is scheduled from July 7 to 10. The classes are 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the community center.
Be sure to take advantage of the free swim day on the Fourth of July.
“The free swim is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary during the regular pool hours, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., Mondada said. “The pool is limited to 50 swimmers because of COVID concerns,” she added.
“Don’t forget about Monday Bingo at the Community Center from 12:45 to 3 p.m.,” said Moncada.
“Considering how badly COVID shut things down for awhile, we’re starting to get things up and running again,” Moncada said. “I know people are still being cautious, but at least we have activities planned for kids and adults. It’s a good starting point.”
“For information about any of the city’s activities and camps, go to the website at www.cityofbenson.com and click on events,” Moncada said. “Sign up for classes and camps by calling 520-720-6044.”
The Benson Community Center is located at 705 W. Union Street.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.