BENSON — Parents of children in Benson Unified School District received a letter from Superintendent Micah Mortensen on Monday advising them that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district received notification of the positive test on Sunday, which resulted in quarantining a kindergarten class for two weeks, Mortensen said.
“As soon as we learned about the positive test, parents of the kindergarten children who were in contact with the staff member were notified, and those children did not come to school on Monday.”
In the letter to parents, Mortensen spoke of how the district is working closely with the Cochise County Health Department.
“They have been providing the district with public health advice and have already communicated with all individuals who have been in contact with the employee,” Mortensen said.
“Those individuals are taking appropriate protective measures for themselves and on behalf of the district,” Mortensen advised parents through the letter.
“The County Health Department has taken the lead on contact tracing and quarantine decisions, and are great about communicating with the school district,” he said. “I really appreciate the partnership we have with the health department while going through this. They have been great about responding to all our questions. We’ve leaned on them a lot for advice.”
Prior to the positive COVID test result, the school district had already been implementing strict cleaning and disinfecting guidelines in all spaces, which are steps Mortensen said will be continued throughout the public health crisis.
“The areas in which the positive employee works have been cleaned and disinfected,” he said in the letter.
Parents were also reminded to follow the list of recommended precautions to help protect them and their children from COVID-19.
“We’re reminding everyone to follow all the standard protocols: wear a mask, wash hands often, use hand sanitizers and clean and disinfect personal areas and frequently touched surfaces,” Mortensen. "We want everyone to stay healthy."