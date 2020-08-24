BENSON — With face masks securely in place, a steady stream of students ventured onto the Benson Unified School District campus Monday morning for the first day of in-person learning.
Moms with youngsters in tow could be seen adjusting face masks while giving last minute instructions about leaving face coverings alone, along with reminders about social distancing.
Teachers and school staff were close by to help younger students find their classrooms as parents watched their children depart at the gate leading into the primary school area.
Benson Primary School Principal Jomel Jansson manned a table at the campus entrance where she greeted students and parents, answered questions and offered temperature checks or squirts of hand sanitizer before kids headed to class.
While BUSD started distance learning July 23, on Thursday the school district governing board voted unanimously to open its campus to students for on-site learning, with 50 percent of the student population starting the in-class model Monday and Tuesday. The second round of students will start classes Wednesday and Thursday while the first group studies remotely. On Friday, all students will attend classes from home.
“We’re dividing the students into ‘A’ and ‘B’ groups the first week of school, with students whose last names start with A through L in the first group, and M through Z in the second group,” said school district Superintendent Micah Mortensen.
“Next week, students will be given a choice to either continue attending classes on campus two days a week, or they may elect to attend classes on campus four days a week, Monday through Friday,” he added.
Families that are not ready to return to in-person learning are free to continue with the at-home option.
“We’re offering these options to families for the entire 2020-2021 school year,” Mortensen said.
With a school district of 1,300 students, Mortensen noted that the alternating schedule during the first week of school is designed to give teachers and administrators an idea of how many students are interested in returning to in-person classes. It also allows for a more organized return to campus, given the number of unknowns created by the pandemic.
“Things can and will change because of COVID’s ever-changing nature,” Mortensen said. “It’s important to stay flexible while offering the best possible options for our teachers and students.”
Overall, Benson schools seemed to be transitioning into a smooth reopening on Monday.
“I’m really excited about starting school again,” said Eva Homerski, a third-grader. “I like being in school a lot better than doing all my classes on a computer.”
Taylor Fenn, a senior, said the online learning was a little stressful because she benefits more from a traditional classroom setting, face-to-face with a teacher.
“It’s our first day on campus and everyone seems glad to be back in class,” she added.
School Counselor Kristy Reynolds echoed those comments.
“So far, so good,” she said Monday morning. “We’re super excited to have the kids back and starting school in-person.”