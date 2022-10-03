Paul Kerchum, a Bataan Death March survivor who spent 3½ years in prisoner camps in the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan, talks about his 29-year military career during a 100th birthday party organized in his honor by Washington Federal Bank in Benson.
Power from the Past is always a popular parade entry in Benson.
herald/review FILE
The Butterfield Stage Days Parade will be winding its way through Benson Saturday morning, delighting spectators with its usual fanfare and colorful entries.
Hosted by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, the parade’s “Hero’s” theme celebrates all heroes, from hometown favorites to superheroes.
In keeping with the theme, the parade grand marshal is local icon Paul Kerchum. A World War II Bataan Death March survivor who spent 3½ years in prisoner of war camps, Kerchum, who is 102, is a decorated war hero and engaging speaker. He makes numerous appearances at schools, civic organizations, churches and veterans groups and is among the Bataan survivors honored at the annual Bataan Memorial Death March in White Sands, New Mexico, every March.
During his speaking engagements, Kerchum vividly describes his World War II experiences and years spent as a prisoner of war in labor camps under the Japanese Imperial Army.
“Paul Kerchum really is a perfect choice for this parade," said Jenna Dion, Chamber of Commerce office manager and parade organizer. "He's full of amazing stories about his prisoner of war experiences and does a great job of passing those stories onto future generations. We’re honored to have him as our grand marshal."
Every year a large crowd lines Fifth Street in anticipation of the annual parade, which represents the start of a packed weekend of professional rodeo action at the Arena Bar on Saturday and Sunday. The kids’ rodeo starts at 2:30 Saturday afternoon followed by the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association event at 5 p.m.
The parade staging area is at the Benson High School football field parking lot. Participants are asked to enter the area from Fourth Street by driving South on Land Street. Check in between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. behind the high school football field. Participants will be given an entry number when they check in.
Entries include a mix of floats, marching, motorized and mounted groups. The parade typically draws about 40 entries.
The entry fee is $30. While parade registration started Sept. 1, day of parade entries are accepted.
Those with questions should email the chamber at info@bensonchambersaz.com or call Jenna Kelly at 520-265-8031 or Heather Floyd at 520-349-6658.
“The Benson Chamber is happy to carry on the tradition of hosting a parade to kick off Benson Butterfield Days,'' said Floyd, longtime chamber member and one of the parade organizers. “We know the parade is a crowd pleaser and invite the community to come out and enjoy the fun Saturday morning at 9 a.m.”
