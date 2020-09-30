Beverly Ann Valenzuela, 84

SIERRA VISTA — Beverly Ann (Trees) Valenzuela, 84, of Sierra Vista died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. Beverly, a daughter of the late Dee I. and Zena (Urban) Trees, was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 14, 1936. She was raised in St. Louis and Boonville and was educated there.
Beverly was a secretary for 5 years for Esselte Pendaflex in St. Louis and then as officer manager at Esselte Pendaflex for 20 years in Buena Park, California and retired in 1996.
She had resided in Chino Hills, California for 20 years and in Sierra Vista for the past 24 years. She was a former member of Calvary Chapel, and her hobbies were cooking and entertaining guests. Her most enjoyable part of her life was taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husbands Floyd L. Bishop and Ronald W. Valenzuela.
She is survived by her two sons, David R. Bishop (Teresa) and Gregory L. Bishop (Debbie); step children, Ronald Valenzuela, William Valenzuela, and Sandra Carrillo; a brother, William Hellrich; seven grandchildren, Shaun, Ronnie, Michelle, David Patrick, Brandon, and Steven; and five great grandchildren.
Visiting hours for Beverly will be today, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.