BISBEE — When you make out your list for all those things that make cheerful Thanksgiving dinner, maybe consider adding a few cans or boxes of food to share with those who rely on the Bisbee Fire Department Union Local 2146 food drive to have meals on their tables.
To apply for a food box, go to the Department of Economic Security on Bisbee Road by Friday, Nov. 22. Once approved, the boxes are earmarked for the individuals and families.
According to Lt. Kevin Pacheco, the food drive is in low gear right now, but he expects it to pick up over the next week.
“We have about 100 people and families counting on us,” he said. “As we approach the home stretch for our holiday food drive we are still in desperate need of non-perishable food items. Let’s dig deep and help those in need to have a happy Thanksgiving.”
The firefighters will be at Safeway on Naco Highway most afternoons, weather permitting, through Monday, Nov. 25, to accept donations.
Donations of non-perishable food can also be dropped off at the stations on Highway 92 and on Tombstone Canyon throughout the day.
Safeway is again helping BFD by offering customers the opportunity to tack on a few “Turkey Bucks” at the checkouts. These funds help provide the turkeys, hams, pies, rolls and other items to fill out the food boxes, Pacheco added.
The firefighters and the town have been helping feed those in need of a good meal for more years than anyone can remember. The firefighters are proud to carry on the tradition.
Pacheco said the boxes will be ready for pick up starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The firefighters will also begin collections for the Christmas food and toy drive. Nonperishable foods, new unwrapped toys and cash donations will be accepted at both fire stations starting after Thanksgiving Day.
For more information, call 520–432–4110.