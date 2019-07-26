Kamsiyochukwu Samuel Asogwa
Kamsiyochukwu Samuel Asogwa was born on July 11, 2019, to Simon C. Asogwa and Lawrretor C. Asogwa of Sierra Vista. The 20 ¾” (53 cm) baby weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce (3.665 kg). Maternal grandparents are from Enugu, Nigeria. Paternal grandparents are Dominic Asogwa and Paulina Asogwa of Enugu Nigeria. His sibling is Kenechukwu Faustina Asogwa.
Nevaeh Rose Durgin
Nevaeh Rose Durgin was born on July 12, 2019, to Mark Durgin and Aileen Diaz of Sierra Vista. The 19” baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Victoria and Jose Diaz of Sierra Vista. Paternal grandparents are Henry and Sandra Durgin of Sierra Vista. Siblings are Angel and Darien.
Yaritza Zaylee McFarland
Yaritza Zaylee McFarland was born on July 19, 2019, to Wendy Nevarez and Daniel McFarland of Sierra Vista. The 19” baby weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Maternal grandparents are Oscar Nevarez and Marisol Ayala of Sierra Vista. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Carrie Farinelli of Sierra Vista.