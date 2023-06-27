boys girls club

The Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee sent four members to Washington, D.C., on a four-day trip recently. The members were chosen from  the essays they wrote in a competition. The members are, from left, Priscilla Venegas, Jorge Rodriguez, Aliana Flores and Samantha Poppe.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Thanks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, the Arizona Cardinals and the Close Up Foundation, five teens with the Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee were able to take a trip to the nation’s capital without spending a penny of their own money.

Priscilla Venegas, 17, Samantha Poppe, 16, Jorge Rodriguez, 16, Aliana Flores, 16, and Jordan Holly, 16, won the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., by submitting essays on civics topics, a requirement for a seat on the plane.

