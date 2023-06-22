BISBEE — The 2,000 shipping containers once used for the border wall are now up for sale by the Surplus Property Management Office of the Arizona Department of Administration.
With approval from the Bisbee mayor and city council given during the June 20 meeting, Bisbee Public Works Director Matt Gurney has ordered delivery of 13 of them in different sizes at a cost of $27,820.
Gurney said he needed them for storage space for equipment and supplies for parks, streets, wastewater, sanitation, the housing initiative and Camp Naco. The fire department requested two containers to use for storage.
The Arizona Department of Administration noted the containers are available through Sept. 30. They are for sale to government and nonprofit entities only.
ADOA stated on its website, “Please be aware that these containers have been heavily used and would likely have very noticeable dents and cracks. We are unable to guarantee the color of the container. Each container will have operable doors, a roof and a floor.”
Transportation costs vary and are the responsibility of the buyer. The cost will be calculated based on delivery from the Arizona Prison Complex in Tucson.
“Buyers must agree to purchase without viewing the shipping containers. There are no refunds,” ADOA stated.
Gurney said, “These containers are C-grade, which is described as having ‘extensive markings, dents, scratches and corrosion.’ However, they will serve the intended purpose of storage.”
Camp Naco has a need for the containers to store equipment and supplies for the rehabilitation project of the historic former camp of the Buffalo Soldiers. The cost of the containers will come from the Camp Naco $8.1 million fund amassed through grants to restore a few of the existing adobe buildings.
The public works department has supplies and equipment that need to be kept out of the sun, Gurney said. Garbage cans and dumpster lids will be stored inside the containers rather than outside in direct sunlight.
Gurney has a load of wastewater pipes and fitting coming in which will need to be stored as the city replaces worn out collector lines. The $18,001 for the order was approved at the meeting as well.
City Manager Steve Pauken said in the past the city stored some sewer pipe and fittings in the sun after a project was completed.
“It all became useless,” added Pauken. “PVC pipe cannot take the direct sunlight. The ultraviolet rays destroy it.”
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino asked about the condition of the containers. She heard the containers could not be sold for tiny homes because of toxic substances that were in them.
Gurney replied, “They’re not supposed to have holes in them, but there might be some kind of substance in them. I have no history on the containers, but I can ask.”
He said the containers would be delivered sometime this week.
Gurney also is on the lookout for a dumpster transport truck for a sum not to exceed $25,000, which the council also approved.
The truck would be used to move the large commercial dumpsters around town for normal operations of delivering and picking up, he said.
“For the future this truck will also allow us to pick up recycling dumpsters that we are looking to add to a few areas around town," he said. "Currently if we need to transport a dumpster it requires two trucks with trailers along with a forklift and two employees just to move a dumpster.
“We are asking up front to make a purchase because the time to go out to bid would require a long lead time and we might not have the ability to make a purchase in a timely manner before a truck is sold.”
Animal shelter agreement
Mayor Ken Budge and council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Frank Davis, Juanetta Hill and Giacomino approved the new agreement between the city and Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter at the increased rate of $86,000 annually. Rather than a monthly sum, Friends will receive quarterly payments of $21,500.
Jacobs contract approved
The council approved the final year contract with Jacobs, the company managing the San Jose wastewater treatment plant for $842,323 for 12 months of operation which will end on June 30, 2024.