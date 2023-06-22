BISBEE — The 2,000 shipping containers once used for the border wall are now up for sale by the Surplus Property Management Office of the Arizona Department of Administration.

With approval from the Bisbee mayor and city council given during the June 20 meeting, Bisbee Public Works Director Matt Gurney has ordered delivery of 13 of them in different sizes at a cost of $27,820.

