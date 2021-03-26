BISBEE — On Friday, Mayor Ken Budge announced the end of the mandates put in place by the former mayor lifting the mask requirement in public places and public gathering restrictions in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s order.
Budge stated, “Please continue to exercise the effective habits we’ve learned during the pandemic, including social distancing, good hygiene and mask wearing when distancing is not possible. All Bisbee residents should remain actively vigilant because the pandemic is not over.”
The order prohibits enforcement of mask requirements in the general public, except in government buildings and on public transportation.
Businesses and event organizers still have the option to continue requiring masks, social distancing and other preventive measures if they choose to do so. Restaurants and nightclubs may now open to full occupancy as well and outdoor gatherings no longer need to apply for special permission.
It also permits businesses to refuse service to anyone who does not comply with their requests to wear masks.
The order encourages businesses and governmental entities to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19, which includes the wearing of masks.