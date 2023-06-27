BISBEE — Thanks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, the Arizona Cardinals and the Close Up Foundation, five teens with the Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee were able to take a trip to the nation’s capital without spending a penny of their own money.
Priscilla Venegas, 17, Samantha Poppe, 16, Jorge Rodriguez, 16, Aliana Flores, 16, and Jordan Holly, 16, won the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., by submitting essays on civics topics, a requirement for a seat on the plane.
Close Up, founded in 1971, “is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, civic education organization that believes a strong democracy requires active, informed participation by all citizens. Therefore, we seek to serve young people from all communities and all backgrounds, regardless of race, religion, gender, socioeconomic level, or academic standing.
“Close Up Washington DC’s issue–centric, nonpartisan curriculum gives participants a deeper understanding of history, government institutions, current issues, and the role of citizens.”
The foundation’s four–day, three–night Washington High School Program “is a one–of–a–kind student experience which introduces students to some of the country’s most celebrated landmarks and institutions to gain the skills to become active, engaged citizens.”
They were also taken on tours to see the Capitol’s most monuments, memorials, museums and landmarks such as the Library of Congress, the largest library in the world, as well as other events, including meeting with lawmakers.
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and a few former teammates joined them on the trip along with Gov. Katie Hobbs for the second annual team–sponsored Civics Matter trip.
"There couldn't be a better time to be engaged in the issues that matter most to our state and our nation," Hobbs said. “This trip will be the first step to transform our students into the future leaders that we need."
According to Bidwill, the Cardinals want to continue such trips and follow the students that go through the program to see how many will become engaged in their communities and governments by serving on school boards or local planning and zoning commissions, or running for elected office on the state or federal level.
They were given cameras to take photos of their trip and received commemorative T–shirts and other swag at the airport before boarding the Cardinals’ jet. They were even given some spending money for the trip by the Cardinals, which really surprised the students.
The Bisbee students submitting essays on civics topics.
It was an eye-opening experience for them to see up close and personal the historic accomplishments in striving to be the democratic republic for which the early Americans so fervently fought for.
For Rodriguez, the exhibits at the African American history museum gave him “a different feeling” among the Klu Klux Klan white hats and sheets that were the uniform of those committed to a lifestyle of oppression of a race of people based on the color of their skin.
“It made it all more realistic. This stuff actually happened,” he said.
Poppe, who plans to make a career as a film director, said the museum taught her more than the classes in history.
“It was more in depth and opened my eyes to see what issues the people faced back then and still do today,” said Poppe. “We have all felt discrimination.”
Poppe and Venegas recounted insults said to them for being Hispanic in a D.C. shop. One man told them, “Welcome to America. We have to pay taxes here.” Another told them to go back to Mexico.
Flores stated, “We walked around and people were just rude to me. And, it was because they thought we were Mexican.”
Rodriguez agreed, “We definitely felt the racism up there.”
While one may think the small towns of Bisbee and Naco would be quite a different atmosphere from D.C., they said that was not the case. They encounter problems at home for being who they are.
Flores, who wants to focus on history in college and travel to different places said, “This was a starting point for me. It helped me realize what I can do at my age to help other people’s voices to be heard.”
One ascertainment they came away with was not just the right to vote, but the necessity to take advantage of that right. Thanks to what they heard and saw and experienced, they all plan on registering to vote when they turn 18 and are prepared to get others registered as well.
The other important aspect of the trip was meeting all the other students who were on the trip from across Arizona.
Flores also felt she made some new friends on the trip and plans to stay in touch with them.
“They were fun and cool,” she added.
Venegas, who wants to be a U.S. Customs agent, stated, “We were all grateful to experience things that not a lot of kids get to do.”
Rodriguez has yet to set a goal for after high school. “I want to explore things until I find what I like and want to do.”