BISBEE — Mayor David Smith has been appointed, along with 13 others, to serve a two–year term on the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum Board (SACFB) by Commissioner Jayne Harkins of the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC).
The Citizens Forum promotes the exchange of information between the IBWC and the community about Commission projects and related activities in Santa Cruz, Cochise and Pima Counties, stated IBWC public affairs officer Lori Kuczmanski in a press release.
Smith is pleased with the appointment, but said, “Quite frankly, I was surprised and disappointed that others from Cochise County weren’t on the appointment list. Water is a huge issue along our international border and I assumed others felt the same.”
He applied for membership due to the health issues relating to the wastewater system failures in Naco, Sonora, which led to a spill into Naco, Ariz., in 2018.
“I have met with the IBWC several times over the last two years in reference to the Naco, Sonora, sewage debacle. During those meetings, I learned that we, Naco and Bisbee, have been moved to the number two position in border sewage issue priorities. I also learned that funding wasn’t available and therefore our priority position meant little. I believe, as in most cases, an issue must be represented to be addressed and as the only representative from Cochise County, we will now be heard,” Smith noted.
“The international border as overseen by this board contains 50 percent of the Arizona/Sonora sewage problems,” he continued. “I hope to work with our federal and state government, Mexico City and the state of Sonora toward solving this issue. The sewage overflow into Arizona will only get worse as time passes due to infrastructure decline, as well as population increases.”
He said he brings to the board, “The ability to work with others to arrive at consensus toward that resolution. The capability of bringing experts from many areas together as a result of contacts made over the last 40 years in both my private employment and public service. I will be representing the entire southeastern Arizona area but will of course be looking out for our area first.”
Smith is joined by new appointees and reappointees: Alejandro Barcenas: Public Works Director, City of Nogales; Bruce Bracker: Supervisor, Santa Cruz County; Kathleen Campana, Santa Cruz Board of Realtors; John Combo, Tubac resident; Timothy Grotheer: retired wastewater utility manager; Mignonne Hollis: Arizona Association of Economic Development; Ben Lomeli, Friends of the Santa Cruz River; Harlan G. Lusk, Sahuarita Town Council, Edna Mendoza, Arizona Dept. of Environmental Quality; Jaime Rivera, Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department; Yolanda Soto: Borderlands Produce Rescue; and Mark F. Taylor: Westland Resources, Inc.
The first public meeting with the new board members will take place on Thursday, March 19, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Road, Tubac.
John Light, Area Operations Manager for the USIBWC’s Nogales Field Office, will serve as the IBWC’S representative on the board and will present an overview of Commission activities in the Southeast Arizona region, including boundary demarcation and maintenance of boundary monuments, wastewater treatment, and other water management responsibilities.
IBWC Commissioner Jayne Harkins will also participate in the board’s first meeting and Kuczmanski will provide an overview of the history of the IBWC from its early days surveying and marking the U.S.–Mexico border, to its growing role in water management, based on the Convention of 1906 and the 1944 Water Treaty.
She will also discuss the IBWC’s current responsibilities all along the border, including maintaining the boundary monuments, operating international storage dams and hydroelectric power plants, providing flood control and operating international wastewater treatment plants.
Members of the public who would like more information about the meeting may contact the Nogales Field Office at 520-281-1832, extension 103, or lori.kuczmanski@ibwc.gov.