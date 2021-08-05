BISBEE — Moving forward with the city’s workforce affordable housing initiative, the Mayor and City Council approved the notice of intent to adopt an ordinance to accept the transfer of property at 300 Campbell St.
The home is being transferred from the Southeast Arizona Renovations, LLC.
Former City Manager Theresa Coleman and city attorney Joe Estes began the initiative and partnered with Step Up Bisbee/Naco, a volunteer organization which donates time for home repairs and remodeling for handicapped and low income residents. Properties in arrears on garbage and sewer fees were purchased through the auction held by the county to recoup past due property taxes.
Step Up Bisbee/Naco completed a home last fall as the first project of the workforce affordable housing initiative. As each home is sold, the funds goes back into restoring the home next on the list.
City Manager Steve Pauken said the home will soon be ready for sale.
Mayor Ken Budge and councilmembers Lou Pawlik, Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Mayor Ken Budge approved the transfer. Councilwoman Anna Cline voted against it.
In other business, the council approved the use of screens for certain public courts as accessory uses, following the recommendations of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Design Review Board in a unanimous vote
Screens can be used to block wind and sun on tennis and pickleball courts as long as they can be removed from sight or rolled up and secured at the courts. The screens must not detract from neighboring, historical properties and cannot be commercial in nature. Any courts with existing screens are grandfathered in.
Mayor and council also approved the appointment of Jon Sky to the Appeals Board for Property Maintenance Code, though not in a unanimous vote.
In a letter, former Mayor David Smith asked the council to wait until Sky’s felony conviction probation was completed. According to Smith, Sky’s appointment would be illegal since he was a felon and is denied the right to vote and hold a public office as is stated in Arizona statutes.
Sky entered a nolo contendere plea, not claiming guilt or innocence, on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident with a city employee directing traffic in which he was alleged to have hit the employee with his truck. A judge gave Sky a three-year probation decree, which is still in effect.
However, Budge said city attorney Joe Estes told the council that Smith’s assertions of what constitutes public office were not exact. Estes said a convicted felon could serve on a committee or board.
“I do not believe this as a disqualifying factor,” said Estes.
Pawlik objected to the appointment and said when Sky was asked to step down from the Design Review Board, “He acted in an immature and childish way. I don’t think he possesses the emotional stability to be on a board like this. Is this grown person who can make decisions in an appellate manner? I don’t think he has the ability to do that.”
Budge, who was on the DRB at the same time, said, “He’s outspoken. There’s no doubt about that. But, I know he’s come a long ways. I believe in second chances, and am willing to give him a shot. If it doesn’t work out, I can ask for his removal. I’m going to listen to my own attorney and take his advice.”
Councilmembers Cline, Giacomino, Johns and Budge voted for the appointment, with Pawlik and Davis voting against it.
With fire inspections moving forward, Bisbee Fire Marshal Jim Richardson requested the council approve a contract with Compliance Center Control which will provide him the ability to enter inspections reports and track follow- up visits. He said the contract will cost the city around $29.99 a month. He now performs around 15 inspections a month.
City Manager Steve Pauken said a sum for the software was included in the 2021-2022 budget.