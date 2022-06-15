BISBEE — Bisbee Pride Inc., a nonprofit organization supporting LGBTQ rights, has a big weekend in store for its 18th annual gathering that fills up Old Bisbee’s hotels, restaurants and taverns for a three-day event beginning Friday.
The celebration kicks off at noon, June 17, in Grassy Park with the Pride Village featuring food and merchandise.
At 6 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold a one-hour thanksgiving service celebrating the diversity of the Bisbee community.
At 7 p.m., St. John’s will host a movie for teens, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” the true story of a 16-year-old British teen who overcame prejudice and bullying and became a drag queen.
On Saturday at 10 a.m. the annual Pride parade will start at the Iron Man statue and end at the Pride Village.
At noon, a number of kid-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, will be held through 4 p.m. at St. John’s.
The list of performers includes the musical group GayC/DC, billed as “the first and only all gay tribute to the music of AC/DC.” The band remains “true to the music of AC/DC to diligently work to replicate the actual sound, while playing around with the lyrics and changing pronouns to suit the gay angle.”
GayC/DC will perform on Saturday at the outdoor stage by the Bisbee Coffee Company along with Tucson’s the Copper Queens and Taylor Rene beginning at 7 p.m.
Isis D'Frost, former Arizona Entertainer of the Year and former Miss Gay Tucson who will perform on the main stage, says “My drag is a time for people to take a break from reality and just have some fun.”
Many other entertainers will take to the stages in Goar Park and numerous restaurants, bars and taverns offer more laughs over the weekend.
The celebration wraps up on Sunday with the popular Twisted Sister Bingo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thirsty Lizard on Double Adobe Road just outside of Bisbee.
Tickets are available online and range in price from a $50 VIP package covering the whole weekend to just $10 for Twisted Sister Bingo.
Bisbee Pride Inc is a nonprofit organization that produces and promotes educational, cultural and recreational events for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and extended community. Bisbee Pride began in 2004 by a small group of LGBT friends. From a small local Pride Celebration, Bisbee Pride has grown into a year-round community service focused, non-profit organization which has strong support from the local community. Bisbee was the first municipality in Arizona to pass a Civil Union Ordinance before marriage equality became law.