BISBEE — The streets of Bisbee will be quiet this Father’s Day weekend as Bisbee Pride, Inc., has decided to celebrate virtually and will not hold the parade that so many looked forward to as a way to show support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community (LGBTQ).
For the past 15 years, Bisbee Pride, Inc. (BPI), a nonprofit, has held the two–day celebration, but due to COVID–19, organizers have to decided to put it on the screen rather than in the streets, restaurants and bars, according to Ramon Garcia, President and CEO of Bisbee Pride.
He stated in a press release, BPI organizers have been monitoring the evolving impact of the virus is having on the community and decided “the responsible decision is to not host any in–person celebrations for the 2020 calendar year.”
Garcia continued, “I know many in Bisbee and beyond were hoping for pride to go on, for economic as well as social reasons, but to plan, fundraise, and organize in such limited time, would be insurmountable. Ultimately, the safety, health and wellbeing of our community and guests are far more important. Bisbee Pride, Inc. must act responsibly to protect our community in the face of the COVID–19 pandemic.”
The plan is to work with sponsors and partners to participate in the 2020 Arizona Virtual Pride which will highlight Flagstaff Pride and Bisbee Pride on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, respectively, over digital platforms.
“Bisbee Pride is committed to adapting to the current climate and ensuring the Pride celebration will be a staple moment with diverse and creative ways to honor the LGBTQ+ community regardless of an in–person gathering. We are in this together, and we are here for you as we continue to navigate through this situation. Pride is not just about a specific month or weekend in June. Bisbee and Southeastern Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community lives and breathes Pride every day,” Garcia stated.
To learn more about Bisbee Pride, get updates, and be added to the BPI email list, visit Bisbeepride.org.