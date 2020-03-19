BISBEE — The Bisbee Senior Center is asking for donations of non–perishable food and supplies for a senior pantry to ensure the community's elderly have access to resources during the coronavirus pandemic.
Donations can be dropped off at the Senior Center, 300 Collins Rd., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., people can ring the bell and leave donations at the front door.
A distribution schedule will be posted as soon as possible. Check the website at: https://www.facebook.com/seagoareaagencyonaging for the latest information.
The SEAGO Area Agency on Aging is asking patrons to call or email rather than make any office visits. Call 520-432-2528 for more information.