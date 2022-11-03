BISBEE — Any property owner in the city who intends to use a home as a bed and breakfast or any short term rental for less than 30 days will need a permit come January 1.

Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid, Joni Giacomino, Juanetta Hill and Anna Cline approved the changes to the city code Tuesday night during the regular meeting.

