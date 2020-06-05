BISBEE — One of Bisbee’s iconic eateries, Dot’s Diner, is open again after lying vacant for the past 10 years, though on a limited basis.
Justin Luria purchased the Shady Dell RV Park in 2008 just as the recession hit and reluctantly had to close the popular diner.
Luria and Dot’s new chef, Mike Clements, found each other two years ago through chance at a football game hosted by well–known comedian Doug Stanhope at his Stanhope Fun House. Clements was Stanhope’s neighbor and often brought New Orleans style gumbo and Jambalaya for the Saints games.
“My first idea was to rent the diner from Justin,” he said. “But, this is better, he hired me and I have a steady paycheck.”
Luria and Clements hit it off and decided to work together to open the shuttered 1957 Valentine diner, one of just three existing in the state and seven in the nation, at the beginning of the year. They spent two months working on renovations and held a soft opening on Leap Day to rave reviews of the guests.
Then in March, after all the renovations, figuring out what to offer on the menu and passing all the inspections, the state fire marshal gave them the final inspection and the okay to open on March 19, Luria said.
Unfortunately, the fire marshal returned later that day to tell them they could not open, as Gov. Doug Ducey closed all the state’s restaurants to eat–in dining. They could only offer takeout and delivery.
“It was probably the worst day to open a restaurant in the past 100 years,” Luria joked.
Not to be deterred, they did open for takeout. The diner has a walk-up window and Luria even delivered to locals on his classic motorcycle for a while.
They decided to set up patio dining under appropriately spaced umbrellas in a soon-to-be quaint, little garden spot overlooking the classic RVs of The Shady Dell and an added row of classic cars.
“We’ll see how it goes. We’ll open when we know it’s safe for our customers,” Luria said.”
The diner is small and has just 10 stools, which makes social distancing impossible.
“That’s why we went to the outdoor dining,” Luria said.
They all look forward to the day when the diner can again welcome guests indoors, but for now, they are very happy with the response from the locals.
Inside, the stools sit at a long counter overlooking the mighty, vintage mixer that churns out milkshakes made with real ice cream and a row of sodas probably only those older than 50 would recognize. Unfortunately, RC Cola is not one. It is no longer available, they said.
Clements began his cooking career at a young age in the kitchen of an upscale restaurant in New Orleans and spent years as a full-time chef in Washington, D.C. He traveled a lot in the U.S. and Mexico, but always wanted to settle in Bisbee, where his father lived.
“Finding a job in Bisbee was a problem,” he recalled.
Two years ago, he came to Bisbee to take care of his dad, who was in failing health. He now lives in his father’s home.
Clements is taking advantage of the welcome opportunity to be in a slowed–down lifestyle of three days of work a week with far fewer hours.
“A bigger kitchen means more to clean and more hours,” he noted, smiling and looking over the condensed space he now rules. “I’m still getting used to it. But, I always wanted a food truck. This is better.”
Clements is very hands-on with the food he serves and wants it to be top quality. He and Luria decided to focus on burgers, and these are not just frozen patties off of a truck. They deal exclusively with certain beef and pork producers.
Luria and his family — Claire Harlin and their two children, 5-month-old Hazel and 15-month-old Winnie — haul the meat themselves.
Though now they buy ground beef, Clements want to start grinding his own burger meat and offer different mixtures for signature burgers. One on his mind is a breakfast sausage burger; another an ultimate cheeseburger still in development.
“I like to make everything from scratch and offer locally made baked goods,” he said. “I make my own pickles, too.”
Harlin said it took a few attempts to come up with the perfect fries, cut from whole potatoes. Nothing is purchased frozen. “I love them. And the pancakes are the best.”
Winnie loves the fries and burgers and prefers Clements’ eggs to her mom’s, laughed Harlin, an entrepreneur with her fashion brand, Classic Rock Couture, which she sells in Old Bisbee.
“We found the right person for the diner,” she said. “We all just hit it off. And, Justin is just as passionate about food as Mike.”
One would think Luria and Harlin had enough on their hands with the park, the diner, their children and her business. But this energetic couple has yet to peak in the town they have grown to love.
Also in the plans is a mini-drive-in theater at the RV park where moviegoers can lounge in the grass on blankets or enjoy memories of days long past seated in now–antique cars, Luria continued.
Harlin and Luria are planning to open a four–room hotel in a building they just purchased in Brewery Gulch.
Harlin will be opening her own boutique to sell her fashions in the old JC Penney building on Main Street in Old Bisbee sometime in August.
“Is that a rain cloud?” Harlin asked with a worried look upward as Luria drove up in her beautiful red 1964 Comet convertible and parked it alongside others. “It always rains when we put the top down.”