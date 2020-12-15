SCOTTSDALE — Benson’s bid for a perfect season came to an end Saturday afternoon in the 2A state championship game. The Bobcats fell to Santa Cruz Valley 42-7 at Coronado High School in the final game of the 2A football season.
Jace Barney scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter to put Benson on the board. That was the only offense the Bobcats could muster up Saturday.
Benson head coach Chris Determan told the Herald/Review before Saturday’s game that his team would have to stop the run game of Santa Cruz Valley, which they struggled to do on Saturday.
The Bobcats will return all their players next season, which should make them favorites to return to the state title game. The Bobcats finished the season with a 7-1 overall record and were the No. 1 team in the San Pedro Region and 2A Conference.