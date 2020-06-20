Eric D. Holeman and his wife, Rebecca, are requesting a Special Use authorization from the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission to operate Bolstering Buffalo, Inc., a recycling business at 202 W. Oak St. in Whetstone.
Because residents have expressed concerns about the business, Eric Holeman agreed to participate in the following Q&A to address the community's concerns.
Q: What got you interested in starting a recycling business?
A: “My wife and I were pretty disappointed when the city stopped its curbside recycling program last year around July. Many municipalities have ended their recycling programs, so we decided to start a business offering a curbside pickup service.
Q: When did you start Bolstering Buffalo, Inc.?
A: “We started the planning process back in August of last year, and we incorporated in September. Our first week of servicing residents outside of city limits was in December of the same year, 2019.”
Q: You mentioned that you started out with 50 customers, and your business has now grown to 600. What was the time span for that growth?
A: “We began in December by servicing areas outside of the City of Sierra Vista due to an ordinance that prevented private companies from collecting recycling ( or any refuse) from residences within the city limits. Around February 20th, we only had 50 customers, mostly due to limited advertising. As soon as the city ordinance was changed in March of 2020, we started promoting ourselves on Facebook and through a referral program with our current customers. From that point forward, we have grew to over 600 customers."
Q: With more and more people expressing an interest in your recycling services, what are your plans if you outgrow the current location in Whetstone?
A: “Our plans are to purchase some land and build our own facility, or purchase a larger facility that is already built. Luckily we have some time before that happens since we run a very compact program.
“Most recycling centers need to be very large due to the single-stream recycling process. With single-stream, around 500 customers per garbage truck of mixed recycling is dumped onto a concrete floor. From there, it is scooped and placed on a large machine that sorts the materials along with all the contamination that goes with them. This includes dirty diapers, tires, hoses, food residue and more. With our pre-sorted program, we take care of all the separation and the contamination at the curb. What we bring back to our facility is clean, sorted, separated, bagged, and ready to ship. There are times when we may have to sort a little more at our facility, but for the most part, the materials we pick up are ready to transfer."
Q: There are people in Whetstone who have expressed apprehensions about the business and potential impacts it could have on the area. Would you address their concerns of noise, rodents, insects and odor?
A: “I think the answer to these concerns lies with the general perception of a recycling center or transfer station. When using the term "recycling center" people conceptualize a dirty facility with trash flying around everywhere, or dumping big piles of trash on the floor. They imagine large garbage trucks coming in and out of facilities, dropping loads of contaminated materials. We do not operate that way and never will. All of our materials, except glass, are stored in large plastic bags. Ninety-five percent of those materials are already bagged before they reach our facility. We only accept clean products, as our policy is for our customers to wash and clean their recyclable materials before we pick them up. If we find a dirty product in their bin during time of service, we leave it in their bin to be washed. So the odor factor is taken care of that way.
“We, Bolstering Buffalo, collect and market clean, 100 percent recyclable materials. We want to make sure everything we collect is recycled. So we operate in a pre-sorted method, much like many other successful countries, such as Germany. Many of our customers have grown from novice recyclers to successful recyclers, simply by using our method.
“As far as noise concerns go, our building is insulated and we do not operate heavy machinery or garbage trucks. The loudest piece of equipment is an electric baler that compacts the material. The noise level is less than standard gasoline trucks that we pull our trailers with.
At one time , we had considered purchasing a glass pulverizer, but there is no need for that in the immediate future.
“With all these procedures in place, neighbors would possibly hear the same noise level as an automotive shop.
"We are a local family that owns and operates this business. So we want our neighbors happy because we would want to be treated the same way."