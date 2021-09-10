BISBEE — Horrific and heartbreaking details emerged Friday at a bond hearing for a man accused of killing his ex-wife and her companion, with details from the case leaving mostly everyone in the courtroom in tears.
During the bond hearing, it was revealed that no one knows exactly how Duong Nguyen and Robert Atwell died. All that Cochise County Sheriff's investigators are sure of is that very little of their bodies — which were burned — remain.
Detectives believe that what was left of the pair were a few bones found on the sprawling Sunizona property that belongs to the parents of murder suspect Gregory Carlson off East Aschenbach Road.
At the end of the almost-three-hour hearing, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal, who also was visibly emotional during the session, ruled that Carlson would remain at the Cochise County Jail with no bond.
Investigators said during the hearing that an overturned, charred rental car was found at the massive spread last weekend and inside were some human bones. More bones — tiny in size — were found scattered along a trail near the vehicle, and on a section of land that looked as if it had been freshly dug up, according to court testimony.
The remains have been sent to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office for identification, said Sheriff's Detective John Gjerde. The car however, matches the description of the one that Atwell rented at the airport, as well as the one he was seen driving at the Quality Inn in Benson, where he and Nguyen stayed the day before they went to pick up the child, Gjerde said.
Surveillance video from the motel captured an image of Atwell getting into the vehicle, investigators said.
Carlson was indicted by a grand jury early last week, charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.
The two victims had been reported missing on Sept. 4 by family members in Philadelphia. Nguyen and Atwell had flown to Phoenix and rented a Kia sport utility vehicle so they could drive to Sunizona and retrieve the child that Nguyen shared with Carlson — a 4-year-old girl — on Sept. 3.
Nguyen and the 56-year-old Carlson had a contentious marriage and their relationship of late was described as "strained" by detectives who testified at Carlson's hearing Friday. Nguyen, 30, had custody of the girl, but Carlson had visitation rights. The youngster had spent a week with the suspect and his parents in Sunizona.
Nguyen also feared Carlson and that's why she had asked Atwell to accompany her to Arizona to pick up the child, investigators said.
When relatives of both Nguyen and Atwell did not hear back from the victims on Sept. 3, they contacted the Sheriff's Office, spokeswoman Carol Capas said last week.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Carlson’s residence on Sept. 4 and found him with his child, Capas said. Carlson claimed that Nguyen was supposed to pick up the child, but she never showed up.
The investigation continued, and as a result, deputies returned to Carlson’s house and took him into custody for questioning, Capas said.
The murder charges were filed after investigators obtained search warrants for Carlson’s property and found evidence on his land that led to his arrest.