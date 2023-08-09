UPDATE: at 5:27 p.m., Sierra Vista Police announced on Facebook that they had apprehended a suspect believed to be the driver of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop and crashed into a wall on Highway 92 and St. Andrews' Drive. He had been on foot, passing through backyards in the PDS Country Club Estates area and was photographed by security camera passing through one backyard.

SIERRA VISTA — A vehicle carrying five people lost control and crashed through a wall on the corner of Highway 92 and St. Andrew's Drive Wednesday afternoon, and law enforcement from multiple agencies were searching for two others who fled on foot.

