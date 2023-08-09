A suspect now in police custody that authorities believe was the driver of a vehicle carrying 5 people that crashed into a wall at the corner of Highway 92 and St. Andrews Drive, captured on surveillance video. (Courtesy of SVPD)
A suspect is detained after the car they were traveling in crashed through a wall on Highway 92 and St. Andrew's Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested three individuals and were searching for at least two others who had fled after the crash. (Photo courtesy of CCSO)
UPDATE: at 5:27 p.m., Sierra Vista Police announced on Facebook that they had apprehended a suspect believed to be the driver of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop and crashed into a wall on Highway 92 and St. Andrews' Drive. He had been on foot, passing through backyards in the PDS Country Club Estates area and was photographed by security camera passing through one backyard.
SIERRA VISTA — A vehicle carrying five people lost control and crashed through a wall on the corner of Highway 92 and St. Andrew's Drive Wednesday afternoon, and law enforcement from multiple agencies were searching for two others who fled on foot.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said the pursuit began south of Sierra Vista when Sheriff's Department and DPS officers attempted to stop a car traveling north that was driving erratically. When the driver refused to stop and sped away, police disengaged from the pursuit, Dannels said, but the vehicle, which was reportedly going over 100 mph at one point, lost control at the intersection, veered across traffic, ran over a sign on the multi-use path along the road and barreled into the cinder block wall.
Three individuals were arrested on the scene of the crash, two of them were migrants and another passenger was from Las Vegas, Dannels said. Two suspects, believed to be migrants escaped on foot, as well as the driver, police believed at the time. The neighborhood was cordoned off as the search continued through backyards of homes.
None of the arrested passengers were seriously injured in the crash.
"The driver took off at deadly speeds, excessive speed and reckless driving that almost caused a couple of collisions," Dannels said.
"It's every day," Dannels said. "The only reason we don't have more is because we don't have the resources."
