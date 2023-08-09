Crash

A suspect is detained after the car they were traveling in crashed through a wall on Highway 92 and St. Andrew's Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested three individuals and were searching for at least two others who had fled after the crash. (Photo courtesy of CCSO)

SIERRA VISTA — A vehicle carrying five people lost control and crashed through a wall on the corner of Highway 92 and St. Andrew's Drive Wednesday afternoon, and law enforcement from multiple agencies were searching for two others who fled on foot.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said the pursuit began south of Sierra Vista when Sheriff's Department and DPS officers attempted to stop a car traveling north that was driving erratically. When the driver refused to stop and sped away, police disengaged from the pursuit, Dannels said, but the vehicle, which was reportedly going over 100 mph at one point, lost control at the intersection, veered across traffic, ran over a sign on the multi-use path along the road and barreled into the cinder block wall.

