SIERRA VISTA — Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op won’t be disconnecting anyone with an outstanding bill if temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees or higher on that day.
A decision by the Arizona Corporation Commission Wednesday modifies a proposal from SSVEC, which had asked to have authority to cut off power to customers with unpaid bills if the high temperature was forecast to remain below 100 degrees.
Disconnection is also prohibited if a customer has paid at least half their outstanding bill within 25 days, or if the outstanding amount is under $75, among other prohibitions, according to the ruling.
The commission earlier this year placed a moratorium on delinquent electric bill shutoffs from June 1 through Oct. 15 after an investigation revealed several customers of Phoenix utility Arizona Public Services died after having their power cut off last summer.