Buena High School officials and the Sierra Vista Police Department are working together to investigate a possible threat to the school made via social media over the weekend.
According to a district Facebook post, classes are still scheduled as usual on Monday morning, though district spokeswoman Rebecca Bentz did say that SVPD will have an increased presence at the campus on Monday.
Buena Principal Kristen Hale sent a message to parents late Sunday stating: "Please excuse the email so late in the evening. We would like to thank all of the students that reported the rumor of a threat at Buena tomorrow. Administration has been workng [sic] with Sierra Vista Police Department all evening and they are investigating the threat. As always, we encourage our students to continue to use our reporting tool (Bullying, Harrassment [sic] and Suspicious Activity) by visiting http://svusd68.org/BHS."
Hale said absences will be counted per the district's normal policy and that parents will need to call in for any students not at school Monday, according to an email sent by Bentz late Sunday.
