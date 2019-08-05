According to a release from Sierra Vista Unified School District officials early Monday, local police have determined there is no threat to Buena High School and classes will run on their normal schedule Monday.
The release reads:
"MORNING UPDATE: Good morning SVUSD community. The Sierra Vista Police Department has determined that there is no threat to Buena High School. Please see the SVPD statement below:
" 'After an extensive police investigation, it was determined there was no actual threat of any kind reference shooting up the school. The incident was a misunderstanding that was extensively blown out of proportion based on unreliable information that was obtained through second and third party social media venues. The Sierra Vista Police Department will have extra officers at the school in the morning to help quell any fear parents and students may have. There will be a press release completed sometime (today).'
In light of this, classes will proceed as usual today.
Thank you all for your help and understanding. We will update you if we receive more information."