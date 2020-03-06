SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School basketball coach Dave Glasgow is in the process of organizing the 2020 Buena Middle School Development Program for boys from sixth- through eighth-grade looking to improve their hoops game.
Practices will be Friday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. starting March 27 at the Buena High School gym. There also will be one Saturday practice on March 28th from 10 a.m. until noon.
Games are scheduled for Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April 4 through May 9.
“We’re hoping to have two four-team divisions for a total of eight teams,” Glasgow said. “We divide the teams into older and younger kids and try to have an even distribution of talent on all teams.”
Cost for the six-week program is $20. Checks ae to be made out to Colt Basketball.
Glasgow said the goal is to organize a fun, recreational and instructional basketball program.
“Our D-League program is not limited to basketball players from Sierra Vista School District,” he said. “We accept kids from schools all over this area.”
Pointing to a list of past participants who played for Buena and then moved onto college teams, Glasgow said some of Buena’s more stand-out players were enrolled in the D-League program.
“All five 1,000-point or more scorers in Buena High School’s history played in this six-week development program,” he said.
They include Devonte Malcolm, Rod Springer, Grant Ward, Keno Bellinger and Mare Matthews.
“The greatest story to ever come out of the D-League is Devonte Malcolm,” Glasgow added. “I saw him sitting up in the bleachers during one of our practices and asked him why he wasn’t playing. “He said he couldn’t afford to join the league, so I gave him a jersey and urged him to play with us. Devonte Malcolm became one of the best basketball players in Buena history.”
Now in its 16th year, Glasgow started the middle school development program — dubbed D-League — in 2004 after relocating to Sierra Vista from Coolidge for his coaching position at Buena.
Last week, he announced his decision to return to Coolidge High School where he will be coaching basketball once again.
“It’s full circle for me,” he said. “The principal at Coolidge High School was one of my basketball players when I was coaching there. I’m going to miss the players at Buena, but I’m looking forward to returning to Coolidge.”
Glasgow said that he hopes Buena’s next coach will come from existing Buena staff.
“The players support that idea as well,” he said
For information about the basketball development program, contact Glasglow at 520-234-5806, or by emailing john.glasgow@svps.k12.az.us.
“We also will have open registration starting at 5:30 p.m. on March 27 and 9:30 a.m. on March 28. Open registration picks up again at 5:30 p.m. on April 4,” said Glasgow, who has sent registration forms to different area schools.