NOGALES, Ariz. — Buena High School boys basketball beat Nogales 72-67 in overtime in Nogales Thursday night.
The Colts are now 22-2 on the year and have won 17 consecutive games, the longest streak at the school since 1971-72 when the Colts won twenty straight before losing in the 2A State Championship Game.
Senior point guard Brock Fenton drilled a deep three with three seconds left in regulation off a pass from Jovany Featherston to tie the game 61-61 at the end of regulation. Featherston scored Buena’s lone field goal in overtime on a pull-up two and he and Fenton combined to go 9-of-10 from the line in the extra period. Featherston and Isaiah Baugh both had 20 points for Buena, and Fenton had 15.
Stephen Legleu of Nogales led all scorers with 28 points, Julian Grijalva had 13.
Buena hosts Marana on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Submitted by Dave Glasgow, Buena boys basketball coach