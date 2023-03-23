Strengths and diversities are what is building a community at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre starting March 31st this year. Godspell 2012 Revised Version opens soon and the evidence of the cast and crew’s hard work is clear. From auditions months ago, to rehearsals that range from singing to dancing to even live band practices, everyone at this theatre is poised to bring to life the teachings of Jesus.
Jeremy Heisner is set to direct a large cast once again, from veteran Xavier Young, who is set to portray Jesus, to newcomer to the theatre, Anna Crossland, who will play one of the many Disciples throughout the show. Though a new face to the theatre, Crossland brings a large portfolio of entertainment and experience with her. A former Miss Sierra Vista (2008-2009), Crossland is a Buena High Graduate (2006) who spent her Junior and Senior years with the Theatre at Buena. Moving on to Eastern Arizona, she received her Associate in Theatre Arts. The talent gained from such an education is on display during this performance, highlighting her range of voice and dance.
Once again, Sierra Vista Community Theatre is set to showcase a live band for their musical. Some familiar faces from the theatre’s production of The Rocky Horror Show (2021) will be Preston Jennings (Bass), David Vest (Guitar) and Caitie Fuller (Piano). But never to shy from new talent, the theatre welcomes new members to their band, Nick Moschetti (Drums) and Hoppy Hopkins (Guitar). This band has been in rehearsals of their own since the beginning, learning not only each song, but finding ways to make it their own. With the new stage design, the band will be a highlight of the show.
Heisner is set to bring sixteen cast members together to tell the story of Godspell 2012 Revised Version. “It really is an ensemble show that is very cast driven!” Each of the cast brings their strength and diversity to their roles, from the oldest cast member, Barry Smith (60), to the youngest, Evelynn Magaña (14). But Heisner’s production doesn’t stop there. Every show requires the skillset of tech members to help make the magic come to life. Usually, these workers are backstage and rarely seen. But for this show, Heisner has them as part of the cast. Moving onstage with actors, sharing the spotlight.
Audiences will recognize some of the other faces of the show. Jason Cabrera, returning to the stage after his perform in The Odd Couple Female Version, will be portraying Judas. Also Kirri Miller, a veteran director and actress of the theatre, is set to play John the Baptist.
Heisner and his design team have really changed up the stage with this show. Showcasing a runway, and platforms for the audience to enjoy a musical in new ways. His hopes are that the audience doesn’t just feel like they are watching a live show, but even a concert at times. “This show holds a very special place in my heart because of the meaning of the show,” says Heisner. It helps to share a simple message, “Be kind to one another. Look after one another. No matter what they believe in or who they are. We are all family.”
The show opens March 31st at 7 pm. Shows will run three weeks, Friday and Saturday showings at 7 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. No showing will be performed on Easter Sunday, but a special performance will be Thursday April 6th at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased on the theatre’s website, www.svcommunitytheatre.org. Walk-ups are available but are subject to availability. The theatre recommends securing your seat to order your tickets on the website now.
