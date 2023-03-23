buildingcommuniy1
Strengths and diversities are what is building a community at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre starting March 31st this year. Godspell 2012 Revised Version opens soon and the evidence of the cast and crew’s hard work is clear. From auditions months ago, to rehearsals that range from singing to dancing to even live band practices, everyone at this theatre is poised to bring to life the teachings of Jesus.

Jeremy Heisner is set to direct a large cast once again, from veteran Xavier Young, who is set to portray Jesus, to newcomer to the theatre, Anna Crossland, who will play one of the many Disciples throughout the show. Though a new face to the theatre, Crossland brings a large portfolio of entertainment and experience with her. A former Miss Sierra Vista (2008-2009), Crossland is a Buena High Graduate (2006) who spent her Junior and Senior years with the Theatre at Buena. Moving on to Eastern Arizona, she received her Associate in Theatre Arts. The talent gained from such an education is on display during this performance, highlighting her range of voice and dance.

