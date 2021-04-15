TOMBSTONE — While out enjoying Saturday’s pack burro races and other Schieffelin Days events in Tombstone, be sure to stop by the Shoot Out Arena for an afternoon of bull riding.
Located at 365 S. Third Street, the bull riding starts at 2 p.m. and typically lasts two hours.
“We have 30 riders entered, and most of our contestants are professional bull riders,” said Kati Jundt, who co-owns the Shoot Out with her husband Robby. “The tickets for designated seating are already sold-out, but we will have standing-room-only tickets available at the gate for a $5 hand-stamp.”
From the first bull riding competition in Tombstone last October during Helldorado Days weekend, the Shoot Out Arena has drawn large crowds to its monthly competitions.
"We're working hard to find more bleachers for seating," Kati Jundt said. We're constantly looking at ways to improve the property so we can accommodate more people. Bulll riding is an exciting sport and fun for the whole family."
For information, go to the Shoot Out Arena Facebook page.