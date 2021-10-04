BENSON — In 2019, Bailey Hall earned the title of Benson Butterfield Rodeo princess.
She was an eighth-grader at the time and excited about serving as an ambassador for the sport of rodeo.
Her royalty title was extended through 2020 when COVID cancellations made it impossible for her to appear in a number of events.
Both Hall and then-Butterfield rodeo queen Andrea Murphy were asked by rodeo committee members to retain their crowns for an additional year because of the widespread cancelations.
While Hall agreed to continue serving as princess, Murphy had to step down because she was getting married.
“My rodeo coordinators gave me the option to keep my title for another year, and I gladly accepted,” Hall said. “I’m happy I did because I’ve made a lot of friends with other rodeo royalty, and I’ve met amazing people.”
Hall, who has been riding horses for as long as she can remember, says she would encourage any young girl to try out for the honor.
Now in its 21st year, the Benson Butterfield Rodeo is held the second weekend in October. It is sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association (GCPRA), which allows contestants to accumulate points to qualify for the national finals rodeo in December.
The Butterfield Rodeo kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday with children’s events, followed by the pro rodeo at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the youngsters start competing at 11:30 a.m., followed by pro rodeo at 1:30 p.m.
Prior to Sunday’s pro rodeo, Hall will be stepping down from her two-year stint as princess when 11-year-old Hunter Tult is crowned as Butterfield’s new royalty. Like Hall, Tult will fulfilling her princess duties without a rodeo queen, as the only applicant for the spot withdrew her application.
“Bailey Hall was an amazing representative for our rodeo, always willing to go above and beyond what was asked of her,” said Ashley Floyd, Butterfield rodeo royalty coordinator. “She always performed her duties with diligence and a smile. Hunter recently ran for Rex Allen Days rodeo sweetheart, so I was able to see her in that competition. I’m very impressed with her and look forward to working with her throughout the year.”
A home-schooled sixth-grader, Hunter is the daughter of Rob and Laci Tulk of Pomerene. She has been riding for as long as she can remember and especially enjoys working with her horse, a five-year-old mare named Marley.
Royalty contestants are required to compete for the title. They are judged on horsemanship skills, are required to go through a private interview, give a speech and are asked impromptu questions posed by the rodeo committee. Contestants also are scored on how well they handle their horse in a parade and on overall rodeo performance, Floyd said.
This year, the only rodeo queen applicant withdrew from the competition, which means Tulk will be representing Butterfield as a lone ambassador, as Hall did in 2020.
“I’ve been the royalty coordinator for five years and am always impressed by the caliber of young ladies that represent our rodeo,” Floyd said. “Bailey did a wonderful job, and I'm confident that Hunter will do a fantastic job as well."
Tulk said she looks forward to representing her home-town by riding in rodeos, parades and other events.
“Riding horses is a family sport at my house,” she said. “We trail ride and help my uncle herd cattle.”
Along with riding Marley in different venues, Tulk says she’s excited about meeting the public, answering questions and serving as a role model.
“I’m so impressed with this little girl,” Laci Tulk said of her daughter. “She just gets out there, gives it her all. She's not afraid to try new things. When she sees something she wants to do, she doesn’t hesitate to go for it.”
Other than giving speeches in front of a group of people, Hunter feels pretty confident about her new role.
“I’m excited about riding in the parade and rodeo on Saturday,” she said. When asked about her favorite rodeo event, Tulk was quick to respond.
“I like bull riding,” she said. “I don’t want to ride bulls, but I think it’s fun to watch.”