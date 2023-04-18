BISBEE — It is budget time again in the county and kicking off the 2023–24 fiscal budget was the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with a request for an $890,446 increase for the coming year.
According to CCSO Chief Deputy Tom Aline, the majority of the increase will go to continue to bump up salaries in order to hire qualified deputies and retain them. This will provide a 5% increase in wages for detention, sworn deputies and administrative staff.
Pay boosts has been an ongoing effort by the county over the past few years to attract and retain qualified personnel by offering near market wages in all the departments. Generally, the county earmarks around $1 million for employee wage increases.
Aline said the training budget has been underfunded in years past and is asking for an additional $15,000 for instructor recertification requirements for deputies and detention officers for advanced training in investigations, mental health and outreach services.
Animal shelter services for the CCSO is handled through professional contracts with Douglas, Wilcox and the Human Society of Southern Arizona, he said. Though the former Whetstone shelter used to accommodate strays rounded up by county animal control, the facility now in use there is not adequate for handling dogs and cats from the county and has no quarantine space for animals that are ill or aggressive. It has become a kennel and is open only during certain hours, Aline said.
The county in partnership with the Human Society of Southeast Arizona and has been given $1.1 million to go toward the new $3 million animal shelter on Tovreaville Road in Bisbee.
“We are projecting these professional services to be increased by 8.6% this coming budget with a funding increase of $13,802 to meet the demands of shelter operations for the CCSO,” Aline said.
The County Attorney’s Office determines who is extradited from other locations back to Cochise County, but it is the job of the Sheriff’s Office to physically and financially determine the best way to accomplish that task, he stated.
“When practical, detention officers are used for transport to reduce extradition costs,” Aline said.
However, there are instances when the county has to extradite someone from a state not adjoining Arizona and it is less expensive to hire a professional extradition company to deliver the accused. They, too, are raising their fees and the CCSO requested an increase of $20,000 forthe extradition budget.
The CCSO budget if approved will be $21.5 million for the next fiscal year, up from $20.224 million last year. The department proposes an additional 10 staff members, which would provide a total of 198 positions for administration, detention and law enforcement.
Aline said, “We would not propose this if I did not believe the budget was reasonable, appropriate and made sense for Cochise County. The county's responsibility of providing public safety service is well-served by adopting this budget.”
Grants offset costs
The CCSO has scored big time on grants over the past year, which provided $5 million from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona grant for $1,263,449 for the development of a county mental health support team and a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s office for opioid drug related enforcement and education to reduce drug related offenses.
Also secured were border security grants totaling $37,921,631 from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management, which covered new vehicles, equipment for the Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement Team and radio integration with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The funding also covers the cost of dispatch consoles for a backup system in Douglas to maintain public emergency communications if the Southeast Arizona Communications Center in Sierra Vista goes down.
CCSO built a state-of-the-art 700MHz public safety Motorola Next Gen radio system in the county to include local law enforcement, rural fire departments and emergency services for seamless connections in emergencies.
Aline said, “Law enforcement personnel being able to talk directly to fire and EMS personnel will save the lives of injured persons that are a result of traumatic events.”
Many of these agencies do not have the funding to purchase the radios to use the system, he explained. With $6 million in border security funding, CCSO was able to purchase tri-band radios that can transmit and be received on VHF, UHF and 700/800MHz frequencies.
The 900 remote cameras posted along the border from New Mexico to California viewed about 66,620 undocumented migrant border crossings and assisted federal partners in the apprehension of approximately 25,500.
A little more than $9 million will fund a helicopter, maintenance and pilot for aerial reconnaissance needs.