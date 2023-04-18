BISBEE — It is budget time again in the county and kicking off the 2023–24 fiscal budget was the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with a request for an $890,446 increase for the coming year.

According to CCSO Chief Deputy Tom Aline, the majority of the increase will go to continue to bump up salaries in order to hire qualified deputies and retain them. This will provide a 5% increase in wages for detention, sworn deputies and administrative staff.

