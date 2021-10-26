If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Halloween is Sunday and communities are gearing up for a ghoulish evening of ghosts and goblins.
The following list gives folks an idea of where to go to enjoy costumes and spooky scenes.
• Be sure to stop by Benson City Hall, 120 W. Fourth St., on Friday and look at what the different departments are doing. With city council members as judges, there will be costume and pumpkin carving contests, with employees battling it out for top honors.
• On Saturday, merchants along Fourth Street are hosting a Trick or Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. The participating merchants include Zearing’s Mercantile, 324 E. Fourth St.; Sarge’s Sidearms, 300 E. Fourth St.; Endeavor Art Gallery, 198 E. Fourth St.; Shabby Ranch Boutique, 292 E. Fourth St.; Ah Hello Be-You-Tiful salon, 288 E. Fourth St.; Urbane Beauty Bar; Bargains on Fourth, 274 E/ Fourth St.; Hangman Tattoo, 196 E. Fourth St.; Southeastern Arizona Federal Credit Union, 182 E. Fourth St. “Get decked out in your best Halloween costume and come out and join the fun,” said Cindy Allen, owner of Zearing’s Mercantile and the event organizer. “We want to see lots of ghosts and goblins.”
• For a splash of western culture, stop by the Mescal Movie Set from 2 to 4 pm and enjoy a free Halloween event for kids. Located at 1538 N. Mescal Road, while this event is free, adults must be accompanied by a child 15 and under, said Mark Sankey, the set’s public relations person. Western clad characters will be on hand at different stations giving out candy. “This is a fun event for families that we’ve organized to get kids exposed to our western heritage,” Sankey said. “So kids, grab an adult and visit the Mescal Movie set for this fun, western Halloween event."
• On Sunday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m., the J-6 Community Bible Church is hosting a free fall festival. Located at 714 S. J-6 Road, the event includes fun activities for families, including face painting, hay rides, a petting zoo and free hot chocolate.
