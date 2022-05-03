TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Harczak Academic Support: In the Resource Room this past month, students were being assessed on their individualized education goals (both in ELA and Math) for their third progress report period. During Pull-Out Services this past month, our younger students continued working on multi-digit addition and subtraction problems with regrouping. Our younger students also reviewed their multiplication and division facts through drills and math games. They practiced money identification and value word problems. Finally, in Math, our students have been working on two-step word problems that require two operations to solve.
As for their ELA skills, our younger students continue to strengthen their abilities through practice with phonics, site words, reading aloud with Curriculum-Based Materials (fluency) and comprehension activities. They have also been studying story elements (characters, setting, and plot) and 1st/2nd/3rd person point of view. The older students have been practicing their own Math skills through daily bell work and timed drills, as well as learning and reviewing many different math algorithms. They worked on fractions using all four operations and geometry algorithms. As far as ELA this past month, the older students have continued to practice their writing skills (using noredink.com to prepare for the upcoming state assessment AASA). All our students are doing well with their individualized “ReadWorks” programs, which addresses and enhances their ELA skills (decoding, reading fluency, and reading comprehension).
Friday Test Day continued to be a success this past month. Everyone exhibited their best effort with content tests and getting caught up on any missing assignments, which was reflected in their 3rd quarter grades. As for our Inclusion Services (services provided in the classroom), the Special Education Team continues to be able to support all our students during their ELA and Math classroom instructional time. Inclusion services allow our students to be exposed to their entire grade-level curriculum. Finally, our students took their third benchmark assessment for this school year. We were very proud of the effort everyone displayed throughout the month.
Mrs. Samuel Computer Lab and Title 1: During the first few weeks of April, students in grades 3-8 will be AASA testing. During the last two weeks of April, grades 3-8 will be researching Greek/mythology figures and creating a PowerPoint about them. For the month of April, Students in grades 1 and 2 are working on creating a book following the life cycle of a frog. Students in Kindergarten are working on a classroom alphabet book.
Huachuca City School
This week the 8th grade students are in San Diego at Camp Surf for their 8th grade trip. We can’t wait to see pictures and hear about their experiences. Our 3rd grade students are headed to Fairbanks for a field trip to learn about the historical site and also see nature at its finest by visiting the San Pedro River. The Kindergarteners traveled to Tucson Village Farms, where they learned about farming through hands on experiences. Our 2nd graders also traveled to Fairbanks, where they got in touch with nature and saw so many cool sites as they hiked the trail. 1st Graders at HCS traveled to the Children’s museum in Tucson. It was a great experience where the students participated in many activities that sparked their interest.
Tombstone High school
The girls softball team will be playing at Chandler Prep this Tuesday at 4pm in s state play in game. The boy's baseball team is seeded 4th overall, and will play Friday, May 6th at the Goodyear baseball complex. Game time will be either 4 or 6:30 pm against the winner of a play in game. If they win, they will play Saturday, May 7th at 11am in the same venue.
The boys' and girls' tennis teams returned from the individual state playoffs on Saturday. Skyler Mazzanti lost in singles for the girls on Friday but had a great year overall. The doubles team of Jamora Haynes and Makenzie Meinhardt won their first match on Friday but fell in a tough match in the evening. Adam Cloud played in the individual boys' tournament and lost his first-round match. Congrats on a great season.
The THS track team has had a great year and is sending the following qualifiers to the state meet. Shia Yeh, Rachel Thursby, Kashari Baker, Rubi Luinstra, Cameron Olson, Tyrick Tester, Hunter Griesmer, and Malochi Keller.
Last week students had fun with spring fling events. This event included water games, a dunk tank, a corn hole game, and a dance.
The Renaissance academic awards ceremony will take place May 10th at 6:30 pm on the football field. The spring choir and band concert will take place in the THS cafeteria May 16th at 6:30 pm. The sports banquet will take place May 17th at 5:30 pm. The THS graduation ceremony will take place May 19th at 7 p.m.
BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
Mr. McLain, Miss Mart, Kindergarten: What a truly great year for Greenway kindergarteners. This has been our first year with a new phonics program in place and we are pleased to report that we are seeing some very good results. We have lots of little readers on their way to first grade and they couldn't be more excited.
In other news we had a wonderful Easter Egg hunt this year with lots of prizes and happy memories for everyone.
In math we have been finishing up the year with a focus on shapes and measurement.