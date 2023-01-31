SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
From Ms. V.: Our wonderful students learned about Poetic structure by reading a Memoir. They were engaged about the unique animals in the speaker’s island (Cuba), while making poetic connection with each stanza. During math, we are also reviewing different types of angels, turning it into an interactive activity where students manipulate angels.
Coyote & Symphonic Bands traveled to Tucson on Saturday to perform at a UA Ice Hockey game. The group performed The Nation Anthem before the game and many selections during the first break. Students got to fist bump the coach and players. They threw ‘chuck-a-pucks’ at a bullseye on the ice to win a gift card. The UA won both games last weekend.
7th Grade Art Exploration is having their 3rd Quarter Art show on March 1st, 2023 in the Joyce Clark Middle School Library from 4 PM to 5 PM for the parents and throughout the day for the students.
JCMS culinary classes have begun the semester with two new groups of students who are excited to expand their culinary horizons. Students have been learning about nutrition, kitchen safety and sanitation, equipment, knives and knife safety, using recipes and measuring. We celebrated National Popcorn Day on January 19th, with a demonstration and samples of delicious homemade buttered popcorn. We’re looking forward to our first cooking lab this week, making crispy rice bars.
BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
Ms. Delgado’s and Ms. Pico’s class have had a great week! Our writing has come such a long way and we are excited to see the growth of all of our students. We have been busy writing responses to our stories including details in our writing. We are sharing the main idea of the story as well as the setting. We are discussing the characters and using adjectives to describe them. We are also learning to help others by editing their work.
In phonics we are learning about long vowels and how to read them. We are learning to listen to the vowels so that we can better spell words.
In math we have been learning to tell time to the hour and half hour. We made clocks and practiced telling time. We learned to measure time in minutes. We read The Grouchy Ladybug by Eric Carle and noticed the clock on the pages. We noticed through the illustrations, how the day was changing with the time. It was a fun and interactive way to learn about clocks.
Bisbee High School
Report from BHS Librarian, Heidi Kirchmeyer: Bisbee High School’s Pumas Read Book Club has hit a rough patch in terms of student membership, but the few who remain are enjoying their selections. Students meet once a month to discuss a book that they have chosen to read in common. In September they read the dark fantasy novel The Cruel Prince by Holly Black while October’s choice was Love & Gelato, a story about a teen girl’s adventures in Italy, by Jenna Evans Welch. For November, the selection was a story about magical children and a holy dog set during the Middle Ages in France called The Inquisitor’s Tale by Adam Gidwitz, while the January discussion was on Tau Zero by Poul Anderson, a science fiction book from 1970 that explores the effects of isolation on a group of scientists and researchers headed into the far reaches of space to find a new home.
Finally, Neal Shusterman’s dystopian story Scythe will be discussed in February. A shout out must be given to the staff of the Copper Queen Library; they are always helpful in gathering together copies of the books chosen so they can be checked out. If there are no copies available at the school or public library, the club accounts still have grant monies received over the years from Freeport McMoRan and the Bisbee Foundation that can be used to purchase books.
TOMBSTONE
Huachuca City School
Classroom News: Mrs. Paul and Mrs. Wolfram’s third-grade students got their personal dictionaries from the Rotary Club today. Students are very excited to see all the information they now have at their fingertips. They are looking forward to trying out the sign language found in the dictionary as well as reading all about the presidents our country has had from George Washington to Joe Biden. Students are also looking at the different countries and finding where lemurs come from as well as seeing a map of China. When they were told to leave the dictionaries at school so they could use them for the up-and-coming assignments, they gave a big “ugh.” I know it is because they wanted to take the dictionary home to show their families. A big shout out and thank you, to the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista for their generous annual dictionary donations.
Ms. Martell’s Middle School Math Classes: Sixth grade students are learning how to find the area of irregular and regular polygons. They are also reviewing their math skills daily by using the interactive program, Reflex. Seventh grade students are learning to calculate volume and surface area of different types of prisms. Eighth grade students are learning to solve systems of equations with two variables.
Club News: Mr. Olson, from Geology for kids gave a presentation to the Rocks and Minerals Club about sea fossils that have been found in this area! He will return in February to continue this presentation. The kids are absolutely thrilled to learn all about fossils. Thank you to Mr. Olson.
Sprots News: Girls’ Basketball has a game on Wednesday of this week. The cheer team will be cheering them on! Wrestlers have a 3-way meet on Friday. Go Mustangs!
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Hardgrave Middle School English Language Arts: December was a busy month.
6,7, and 8 all did extremely well reading and meeting their personal AR reading goal. They all did better than in the 1st quarter with the majority of students meeting their goals. My “Reading Rockstar” list has grown, and I couldn’t be more excited.
We worked on review for our benchmarks (they didn’t even realize that was what we were doing), and still fit in a couple of short stories.
7th and 8th really enjoyed “Lamb to the Slaughter” and loved pretending to be both the police and the lawyer to try and “argue” the different sides of the story. Debating might be in the future for some of our students.
8th grade had a great time working with their 1st grade reading buddies. They made reindeer ornaments, made antlers, and practiced the Reindeer Hokey Pokey for the holiday concert. I love watching them interact together.
Mrs. Harczak Academic Support: This past month, in the Special Education Room, we have been busy working with our students during “Pull-Out” and Inclusion Services. We have been working diligently with them on their content assignments and IEP goals. We have also been reviewing study guides for their upcoming benchmark assessments. During the student “Pull-Out” Services, our younger students continue to work on their ELA skills: basic reading (by practicing letter & number recognition, phonics, site words), reading fluency and reading comprehension.
As far as Math skills, our younger students have continued to work on word problems and math calculation (addition & subtraction including carrying & borrowing, skip counting, multiplication, division, and fractions). The older students continue to practice their own Math skills through daily bell work, as well as reviewing many different math algorithms and enjoying prime tree lessons. They are continuing to journal daily in their ELA class. This was a great way to work on writing skills, including conventions and ideas. All our students have continued to work on their individualized “ReadWorks” programs, which is a great way for them to enhance their ELA skills (basic reading, reading fluency, and reading comprehension).
As for our Inclusion Services (services provided in the classroom), the Special Education Team continues to be able to support all our students during their ELA and Math classroom instructional time. Inclusion services allow our students to be exposed to their entire grade-level curriculum. Finally, the students took their second benchmark assessment for the 2022/2023 school year, just before Winter Break. We were very proud of the effort they displayed during the testing period and throughout the month.
Tombstone High School
The THS soccer team finished its regular season with a 3-1 loss to Andrede Tech and a 7-1 loss to Thatcher. Hats off to our seniors Colin McBrayer, Rubi Luinstra, Caitlin Mata, and Lance Walker. Our girl’s basketball team is on a 4-game winning streak with victories over Wilcox, St. Augustine, and Santa Rita last week. The boys have gone 2-1 in their last 3 games and continue to improve. Both teams have 3 home games this week, with Morenci on Monday, Valley Union on Wed., and Santa Rita on Friday, which will be senior night.
The wrestling team has been busy, with 2 multi meets last week, and participating in the Knight Invitational in Pheonix last Friday and Saturday. They will finish their regular season with senior night on Tuesday. Then they will prepare for sectionals and an opportunity to qualify for state, which are held at Veterans Coliseum in Pheonix.
This week the science fair was held last week at THS for all students who are enrolled in a General Science class. The winners of each competition will be announced soon. The students who finish first in each category will compete in the Science Fair that is sponsored by SSVEC.
The prom will take place April 22nd. FCCLA will sponsor their third pop up restaurant on February 10th.
Online enrollment for next school year will open March 20th.
Parents can complete online enrollments at tombstoneschools.org. For questions about enrollment parents can call the building Principal, Mr. Thursby at 5204572215.