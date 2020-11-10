TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Samuel Computers and Title 1: We are still having daily review of computer lab rules and procedures as well rules about internet safety. Students in K-2 have been about how to look up information on their favorite animals to make a poster and how to predict weather from one day to the next. When they finish their assigned work, they continue practicing mouse skills by using the Starfall educational program where they use the mouse to play educational reading and math games. Students in grades 3-8 have been making PowerPoints on their favorite animals and their favorite people. They are now researching and making a PowerPoint about a weather phenomenon or natural disaster.
For Title 1, I have completed DIBELS testing on grades K-4. Students in grades 5-8 are taking a post-test for the material that would have been taught at the end of the 2019-2020 school year which was immensely affected by the COVID -19 pandemic to see what information needs to be retaught before the first 2020-2021 benchmarks at the beginning of November. We will review test scores from K-4 DIBELS, grades 5-8 post-tests, and teacher input to determine which students need extra instruction in reading and math so we can help them increase their testing scores. We are working diligently to determine the areas where help is needed as well so we can start pulling the students for their interventions. At the end of this month, I will also begin working with EL students once the necessary paperwork has been signed to start them in the program.
Huachuca City School
2020 has been a one-of-a-kind-Year for all of us, full of unique challenges, but the staff at HCS is a power house. We are beginning Art Club, STEM club, and sports are in full swing. The students are excited for all these extracurricular activities offered to them.
This week we are featuring PE and athletics. Coach Efrain Galvez shared the following:
The boys basketball team is off to a hot start 2-0. This year’s team has many guards, so we are playing small ball; nonetheless, looking good! Confident we make it into the playoffs, hopeful we make it deep enough. Girls softball is looking for it’s first victory as they have been working extremely hard, and are trying their best to learn new positions. With a total of 16 girls on the team, they are doing everything in their power to get some wins. In PE class, k-3rd grade, the objectives consist of learning how to use balls and doing a variety of exercises. Despite the many current restrictions, I try to make it a fun environment. In 4th — 8th grade, we are learning different skills and knowledge for a lifetime of healthful activity, all through staying active. Mainly, I want to inspire students to set goals and implement a plan to achieve them. Although they do miss playing kickball, basketball, flag football, volleyball, etc.., we work with what we can, and keep a competitive and fun environment.
BISBEE
Bisbee High School
Mr. Vertrees: 1st semester has been nothing short of unique for the AVID Elective students. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased reliance on virtual instruction methods that has led to a shift in the way that students access their curriculum and interact with their teachers and peers. Such a transition has been a challenge for teachers and students alike.
However, I would like to acknowledge that I am proud of how the AVID Elective students have met that challenge, which has allowed instruction and learning to continue at a high level across content areas. Specifically in the AVID Elective, students have continued to hone their skills related to career and college readiness. AVID students have focused on developing their focused note taking, organization, and inquiry skills. AVID seniors have all applied to a minimum of 3 colleges or universities and are currently examining the common misconceptions of financial aid as they prepare to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Underclassmen in the AVID Program have been working to master the AVID Tutorial Process, in which students work collaboratively to identify and clarify their specific “points of confusion’ on their most rigorous assignments across content areas. Additionally, AVID students at all grade levels have continued to write and read critically on almost a daily basis, and as a result have shown improvement in those essential academic skills. I want to reiterate how proud I am of the resolve and adaptability the BHS students have demonstrated in meeting the challenges that this semester has brought all of us.
As usual, the students have reaffirmed my belief that they have just as much to teach me as long as I am willing to learn. I am excited to see them continue to achieve and grow in spite of the challenges of our current circumstance as we wrap up the fall semester here at Bisbee High School.
SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
SVUSD and Buena High School administration, in consultation with Cochise County Health and social Services made the decision, out of an abundance of caution, to close Buena High School for in-person instruction through at least Nov. 30, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
This decision does not impact Joyce Clark Middle School or any of the other SVUSD schools beyond BHS.
Joyce Clark Middle School will continue in-person instruction. Cochise County Health and Social Services staff has assured us that JCMS is following recommended safety precautions and protocols, including mandatory masks for everyone on campus; limiting admittance to campus to students, staff, and necessary service personnel; regular and thorough sanitizing; checking temperatures; and promoting social distancing.
As a reminder, there is no school this Wednesday, 11 November, in honor of Veterans Day.
Additional information about the closing of BHS to in-person learning can be found at the at the SVUSD Website or by clicking the following link: https://svusd68.org/District/News/2331-BHS-Closed-to-In-Person-Instruction.html.