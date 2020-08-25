SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
In Technology Foundations the students are learning about Digital Citizenship, what it means and how to be a good Digital Citizen. Though we review many topics the two most important focuses is Online Safety and Cyber-bullying. The methods we are using video clips, worksheets, and direct discussion.
On Wednesdays after interviewing turned in work students watch technology related videos (in short segments) and answer questions based off those segments. For the next few weeks the topic is Computer Crimes "Guardians of the Internet." This video reviews many things form privacy and hackers to global information warfare.
In Mr. K's art classes
We have been talking about how to behave in a virtual classroom, going over expectations for the class, and we looked at this great resource! This is posted on our art room class pages J
PE students are learning about Volleyball this week and Badminton next week in PE.
JCMS Bands have been talking about classroom norms in our remote classrooms. The band students have started playing. Students need to have their instrument and band books for each class. Students will play regularly during the week. Students and parents should be sure to check the Google Classrooms for assignments and band forms from last week.
8th grade culinary students started off the semester by making a "recipe of me" to introduce themselves to their teacher and classmates. We then discussed why we eat and how healthy eating habits contribute to our physical, mental and social well-being. Week 2 brought a nutrition overview to learn about dietary guidelines and the six essential nutrients. On Wednesdays students will delve deeper into each nutrient, what it does for the body, and good dietary sources. Our next focus will be safety and sanitation in the kitchen.
TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer Elementary
What an exercise in flexibility this week has been. Within days teachers has to change lesson plans from Remote to In Person, Hybrid, and Remote lesson plans which meant creating meetings, sign on times and links to site and readings.
Students arrived on Monday and did a great job wearing masks for the most part and were pretty good with social distancing. Pictures taken could not hide the smiles behind the masks
Parents and caretakers we are grateful that you trust us with your scholars. Thank you for your patience as we did have internet connectivity issues but our excellent IT department got onto every problem with a solution within the hour.
Participation on line for remote and hybrid students is going to be a good portion of your child’s grades this year. Yes, the remote students need to be active the same number of hours as our “in person students.”
Please bare with us as we figure out all these delivery issues, and schedules. We hope this will simply be a blip on the radar by the end of the week and talk with your teacher directly if you are afraid an assignment will be counted late or graded down if you were unable to connect or log on. Thank you for your patience and your anticipated cooperation. Substitutes needed!
Tombstone High
The staff and students completed their first week of school last week. There are a number of safety measures in place on campus. Every person who is on campus has their temperature taken before they enter campus. Everyone is required to wear a mask on campus. There are students who are attending campus every day, students who attend remotely every day, and students who attend school in person some days and remotely others. Students and staff were excited about returning to school and are looking forward to a good school year.
Pre season football practice has begun and we are waiting for fall schedules to be released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.